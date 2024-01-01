Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Over 14 Years in business,</p><p>--     Fully certified.  </p><p>--     Trendline , ~ 4 door</p><p>--     Automatic,</p><p> </p><p>--    No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!!</p><p>--    Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing  available,</p><p>-     Welcome for test drive today !!!</p><p>--    OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.</p><p> </p><p>---   Please call @ 416 398 5959.</p><p>--     FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND</p><p>--     THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.</p><p>---    BEFORE PURCHASE!!!</p><p> </p><p> </p><p>--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER,</p><p>--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE,</p><p>--     OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!</p><p>--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.</p><p> </p><p> </p><p>--     Were located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch .</p><p>--     Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,</p><p>--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE -</p><p>--     HAGGLE FREE</p><p>--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY</p><p> </p><p> </p><p>Welcoming new customer from all over Ontario, Burlington, Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, Montreal, Kitchener, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Mississauga, London, Niagara Falls, Kitchener, Cambridge, Stratford, Cayuga, Barrie, Collingwood, Owen Sound, Listowel, Brampton, Oakville, Markham, North York, Hamilton, Woodstock, Sarnia, Georgetown, Orangeville, Brantford, St Catherines, Newmarket, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste Marie, Chatham, Milton, Orangeville, Orillia, Midland, King City, Vaughan, Welland, Grimsby, Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax, Bowmanville, Trenton, Belleville, Cornwall, Nepean, Scarborough, Gatineau and Pickering</p>

2012 Volkswagen Passat

341,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Volkswagen Passat

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Volkswagen Passat

Location

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

  1. 1730050358
  2. 1730050364
  3. 1730050369
  4. 1730050374
  5. 1730050379
  6. 1730050383
  7. 1730050389
  8. 1730050394
  9. 1730050401
  10. 1730050406
  11. 1730050412
  12. 1730050418
  13. 1730050422
  14. 1730050427
  15. 1730050432
  16. 1730050436
  17. 1730050442
  18. 1730050446
  19. 1730050451
  20. 1730050456
  21. 1730050461
  22. 1730050466
  23. 1730050472
  24. 1730050481
  25. 1730050486
  26. 1730050491
  27. 1730050496
  28. 1730050501
  29. 1730050506
  30. 1730050511
  31. 1730050515
  32. 1730050520
  33. 1730050525
  34. 1730050530
  35. 1730050536
  36. 1730050541
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
341,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1VWAH7A37CC011673

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 341,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Over 14 Years in business,

--     Fully certified.  

--     Trendline , ~ 4 door

--     Automatic,

 

--    No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!!

--    Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing  available,

-     Welcome for test drive today !!!

--    OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.

 

---   Please call @ 416 398 5959.

--     FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND

--     THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.

---    BEFORE PURCHASE!!!

 

 

--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER,

--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE,

--     OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!

--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.

 

 

--     We're located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch .

--     Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,

--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE -

--     HAGGLE FREE

--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

 

 

Welcoming new customer from all over Ontario, Burlington, Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, Montreal, Kitchener, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Mississauga, London, Niagara Falls, Kitchener, Cambridge, Stratford, Cayuga, Barrie, Collingwood, Owen Sound, Listowel, Brampton, Oakville, Markham, North York, Hamilton, Woodstock, Sarnia, Georgetown, Orangeville, Brantford, St Catherines, Newmarket, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste Marie, Chatham, Milton, Orangeville, Orillia, Midland, King City, Vaughan, Welland, Grimsby, Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax, Bowmanville, Trenton, Belleville, Cornwall, Nepean, Scarborough, Gatineau and Pickering

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Cross Inc.

Used 2012 Kia Sportage Automatic, Low km, 3 Years warranty available for sale in Toronto, ON
2012 Kia Sportage Automatic, Low km, 3 Years warranty available 153,000 KM $8,900 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Scion tC Automati, Leathers Sunroof, 3/Y Warranty available for sale in Toronto, ON
2015 Scion tC Automati, Leathers Sunroof, 3/Y Warranty available 161,000 KM $8,900 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Subaru Legacy AWD, Automatic, 4 door, 3 Years Warranty available for sale in Toronto, ON
2011 Subaru Legacy AWD, Automatic, 4 door, 3 Years Warranty available 256,000 KM $6,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Cross Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Cross Inc.

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

Call Dealer

416-398-XXXX

(click to show)

416-398-5959

Alternate Numbers
416-275-0906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Cross Inc.

416-398-5959

Contact Seller
2012 Volkswagen Passat