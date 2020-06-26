Menu
$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2012 Volkswagen Routan

2012 Volkswagen Routan

REARCAM|DVD|LEATHER|ALLOYS

2012 Volkswagen Routan

REARCAM|DVD|LEATHER|ALLOYS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 127,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5245181
  • Stock #: 321018
  • VIN: 2C4RVABG7CR321018
Exterior Colour
Navy Blue
Interior Colour
Grey Leather
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 2C4RVABG7CR321018, COMFORTLINE, LEATHER, DVD, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, 7-Passengers, Captain Chairs, Third Row Stow-N-Go, Alloy Wheels, Navy Blue on Grey Leather, Dual Pwr. Sliding Doors, Sirius Satellite Radio, Premium Stereo, Roof Rack, Pwr./Heated Seats, Pwr. Adjustable Pedals, Tinted Widows, Rear Sunshade, Dual Climate Ctrl., Home-Link System, Auto Dim Mirror, Titanium Trim., Leather Steering with Audio/Phone/Board Computer Ctrls., Fog Lights, 4-Wheel ABS, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Ontario Vehicle, CARPROOF Verified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!

FINANCING: 4.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate (at listed price only).
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARFAX Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price. Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available. We will ship to any Canadian Province.

The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

BUSINESS HOURS:

Mon-Thur:  09:00am - 08:00pm.
Fri-Sat:  10:00am - 06:00pm.
Sun:      11:00am - 04:00pm.

LOCATION:

2918 Eglinton Ave East. (Eglinton Ave E & McCowan Rd - Across Home Depot)
Toronto, ON
M1J 2E4

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Third Passenger Door
  • Power Fourth Passenger Door
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bucket Seats
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • CD Changer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Premium Synthetic Seats

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

