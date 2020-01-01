2012 Volkswagen Tiguan

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

FRESH NEW INVENTORY ARRIVING DAILY

Check this Loaded up German engineered 4WD 4cyl. Suv. Clean CarFax Heated Leather,Panoramic Double-Sunroof Automatic transmission and 18” Alloys. Excellent condition inside and out plus much much more. Finished in Wild Cherry Red Metallic on Ebony Black Leather interior. CLEAN CARFAX



Please contact us for availability 416-291-5559 or 647-350-AUTO

WRITE US info@TOPTENAUTO.ca

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Rear Window Defrost

Child Seat Anchors

Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels

Trailer Hitch Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Sunroof / Moonroof Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls Seating Folding Rear Seat

Heated Seats

Leather Seats

Split Rear Seat

Lumbar Support Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System

AM/FM CD Player

SiriusXM Radio

Android Auto

Apple CarPlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.