2012 Volkswagen Tiguan

PRE-OWNED CERTIFIED - CLEAN CARFAX LEATHER PANO ++

2012 Volkswagen Tiguan

PRE-OWNED CERTIFIED - CLEAN CARFAX LEATHER PANO ++

Location

Top Ten Auto

4362 Sheppard Av East, Toronto, ON M1S 1T8

416-291-5559

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 170,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4404957
  • Stock #: T-435
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

FRESH NEW INVENTORY ARRIVING DAILY
Check this Loaded up German engineered 4WD 4cyl. Suv. Clean CarFax Heated Leather,Panoramic Double-Sunroof Automatic transmission and 18” Alloys. Excellent condition inside and out plus much much more. Finished in Wild Cherry Red Metallic on Ebony Black Leather interior. CLEAN CARFAX

Please contact us for availability 416-291-5559 or 647-350-AUTO
WRITE US info@TOPTENAUTO.ca
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • Anti-Theft System
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Trailer Hitch
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
Seating
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Lumbar Support
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
  • Android Auto
  • Apple CarPlay

Top Ten Auto

Top Ten Auto

4362 Sheppard Av East, Toronto, ON M1S 1T8

