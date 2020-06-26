Menu
Account
Sign In
$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

Contact Seller
2012 Volkswagen Tiguan

2012 Volkswagen Tiguan

4 MOTION|PANOROOF|LEATHER|ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Volkswagen Tiguan

4 MOTION|PANOROOF|LEATHER|ALLOYS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Contact Seller

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 85,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5273345
  • Stock #: 530550
  • VIN: WVGBV7AX4CW530550
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black Leather
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WVGBV7AX4CW530550, 4 MOTION, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, ROOF RACK, Black on Black Leather, Keyless Entry, Heated Seats, Driver's Pwr. Reclining Seat, Sattelite Radio, Roof Rack, Leather Steering with Phone/On-Board Computer Ctrls., Fog Lights, ABS, Traction Ctrl, CARFAX Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!

FINANCING: 4.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate (at listed price only).
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARFAX Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price. Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available. We will ship to any Canadian Province.

The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

BUSINESS HOURS:

Mon-Thur:  09:00am - 08:00pm.
Fri-Sat:  10:00am - 06:00pm.
Sun:      11:00am - 04:00pm.

LOCATION:

2918 Eglinton Ave East. (Eglinton Ave E & McCowan Rd - Across Home Depot)
Toronto, ON
M1J 2E4

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Mirror Memory
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Wheel Locks
  • Turbocharged
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Best Buy Auto

2012 Land Rover Rang...
 127,000 KM
$20,900 + tax & lic
2014 Acura MDX NAVI|...
 174,000 KM
$18,500 + tax & lic
2015 Cadillac Escala...
 185,000 KM
$37,900 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

Call Dealer

647-260-XXXX

(click to show)

647-260-0371

Quick Links
Directions Inventory