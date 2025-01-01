$7,500+ taxes & licensing
2012 Volvo S60
4dr Sdn T5 Level II
Location
Why Buy New Motors
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Sold As Is
$7,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 172,500 KM
Vehicle Description
T5! LEVEL 2! AUTO! FWD! BLACK ON BLACK LEATHER ! SUNROOF! SMART KEY! PUSH START!
BLUE TOOTH! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! DRIVE NICE AND
SMOOTH! GOOD BODY! LOW KM! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA!
APPOINTMENT REQUIRED DUE TO TWO OFFSITE PARKING STORAGES.
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
ADDRESS: 90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3
416-356-8118 647-348-5885
EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM
TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA/VEHICLES/
Vehicle Features
416-356-8118