$11,222+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2012 Volvo S60
T5
2012 Volvo S60
T5
Location
AJS Auto Sales
336 Birchmount Rd.,, Toronto, ON M1N 3K2
416.500.5311
$11,222
+ taxes & licensing
Used
164,209KM
Excellent Condition
VIN YV1622FS7C2110099
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2267
- Mileage 164,209 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW only 164K, 2.5L TURBO I5 250HP, 1-owner* by retiree, Excellent dealer service history, CERTIFIED (incl. in price), AC, Auto, BT, 2 1-touch windows, Memory seat for driver connected to your key, CarFax available, Alloy wheels AND snow tires, Rear fog light, Volvo SAFETY, Leather interior, Power windows, mirror and locks, Multi-function display, Speed sensitive volume control, Stability control, Variable intermittent wipers, Former dealer DEMO unit, and much much more ..
2012 Volvo S60 T5 Sophisticated Design, Proven Reliability
Experience the perfect balance of performance, safety, and refinement with this 2012 Volvo S60 T5. Designed with Scandinavian craftsmanship and renowned Volvo engineering, this premium sedan is ideal for drivers who value both style and substance.
Key Features:
Turbocharged 2.5L 5-Cylinder Engine Smooth acceleration with impressive efficiency
6-Speed Automatic Transmission with sport mode for a dynamic driving experience
Premium Leather Interior Power-adjustable driver s seat, dual-zone climate control, and modern comfort features
Technology & Connectivity Bluetooth hands-free calling, premium audio, and steering wheel-mounted controls
Uncompromising Safety Equipped with Volvo s advanced safety systems, including ABS brakes, traction control, multiple airbags, and reinforced safety cage design
Additional Highlights:
Stylish exterior with timeless Volvo design language
Exceptional handling and ride comfort
Well-maintained and fully inspected by our certified technicians
Why Choose This S60?
The Volvo S60 T5 offers luxury-level amenities, everyday practicality, and the peace of mind that only Volvo safety can provide. Whether commuting through the city or enjoying longer drives, this sedan ensures a confident and comfortable experience.
Lots of SEDANS (in different colors BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM! Please call and ask us for further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.
Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer. Since 2018 AJS Auto Sales has been serving the local communities of the Greater Toronto Area and national customers across Canada!
To understand how much we value your customer experience, please check out our excellent Google reviews at:
https://www.google.com/maps/place/AJS Auto Sales/@43.6993233,-79.2654427,17z/data=!4m8!3m7!1s0x89d4cef37bcd2529:0x8492fd0d88ffef96!8m2!3d43.6993233!4d-79.2654427!9m1!1b1!16s/g/11hd5bcgg9?entry=ttu
All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing). All cars sold CERTIFIED for the posted price (unless otherwise noted). All of our CERTIFIED vehicles come with: a thorough certification inspection, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial (if vehicle is equipped).
Financing & third-party warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you! Apply through our secure online credit application process at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/financing/
We specialize in all types and brands of vehicles! Whether you need a small sedan or hatchback, small to large SUVs, or even ex-police vehicles, we have something for you! And if there is nothing in our stock that appeals to you, let us know - we can find what you re looking for! Check out our brokerage service at: https://www.ajsautos.ca/brokerage-services/
We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in!
A basic detail is included when the vehicle is sold. At your request, for a charge for $249 (plus HST), we perform a sanitized, luxurious detailing of the interior of your new purchase.
A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles!
AJS Auto Sales, 416 . 500 . 5311, www.ajsautos.ca.
Note: AJS Auto Sales reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.
Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad representing year, make, model, options and color.
Note: AJS does not warrant or guarantee the Ontario safety certificate they provide will pass inspection in other CDN provinces or US states. Purchasers are responsible for non-Ontario inspections/safety certifications and resulting work required.
Note: All AJS vehicle photos, are the intellectual property of AJS Auto Sales, its subsidiaries and its agents and cannot be used without the express prior written consent of AJS Auto Sales.
2012 Volvo S60 T5 Sophisticated Design, Proven Reliability
Experience the perfect balance of performance, safety, and refinement with this 2012 Volvo S60 T5. Designed with Scandinavian craftsmanship and renowned Volvo engineering, this premium sedan is ideal for drivers who value both style and substance.
Key Features:
Turbocharged 2.5L 5-Cylinder Engine Smooth acceleration with impressive efficiency
6-Speed Automatic Transmission with sport mode for a dynamic driving experience
Premium Leather Interior Power-adjustable driver s seat, dual-zone climate control, and modern comfort features
Technology & Connectivity Bluetooth hands-free calling, premium audio, and steering wheel-mounted controls
Uncompromising Safety Equipped with Volvo s advanced safety systems, including ABS brakes, traction control, multiple airbags, and reinforced safety cage design
Additional Highlights:
Stylish exterior with timeless Volvo design language
Exceptional handling and ride comfort
Well-maintained and fully inspected by our certified technicians
Why Choose This S60?
The Volvo S60 T5 offers luxury-level amenities, everyday practicality, and the peace of mind that only Volvo safety can provide. Whether commuting through the city or enjoying longer drives, this sedan ensures a confident and comfortable experience.
Lots of SEDANS (in different colors BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM! Please call and ask us for further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.
Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer. Since 2018 AJS Auto Sales has been serving the local communities of the Greater Toronto Area and national customers across Canada!
To understand how much we value your customer experience, please check out our excellent Google reviews at:
https://www.google.com/maps/place/AJS Auto Sales/@43.6993233,-79.2654427,17z/data=!4m8!3m7!1s0x89d4cef37bcd2529:0x8492fd0d88ffef96!8m2!3d43.6993233!4d-79.2654427!9m1!1b1!16s/g/11hd5bcgg9?entry=ttu
All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing). All cars sold CERTIFIED for the posted price (unless otherwise noted). All of our CERTIFIED vehicles come with: a thorough certification inspection, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial (if vehicle is equipped).
Financing & third-party warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you! Apply through our secure online credit application process at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/financing/
We specialize in all types and brands of vehicles! Whether you need a small sedan or hatchback, small to large SUVs, or even ex-police vehicles, we have something for you! And if there is nothing in our stock that appeals to you, let us know - we can find what you re looking for! Check out our brokerage service at: https://www.ajsautos.ca/brokerage-services/
We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in!
A basic detail is included when the vehicle is sold. At your request, for a charge for $249 (plus HST), we perform a sanitized, luxurious detailing of the interior of your new purchase.
A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles!
AJS Auto Sales, 416 . 500 . 5311, www.ajsautos.ca.
Note: AJS Auto Sales reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.
Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad representing year, make, model, options and color.
Note: AJS does not warrant or guarantee the Ontario safety certificate they provide will pass inspection in other CDN provinces or US states. Purchasers are responsible for non-Ontario inspections/safety certifications and resulting work required.
Note: All AJS vehicle photos, are the intellectual property of AJS Auto Sales, its subsidiaries and its agents and cannot be used without the express prior written consent of AJS Auto Sales.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Emergency interior trunk release
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Aluminum Interior Accents
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Cloth Upholstery
Front Reading Lights
Front cupholders
Air filtration
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Front fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Mechanical
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Electronic brakeforce distribution
3.20 Axle Ratio
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Comfort
Dual front air conditioning zones
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
160 watts
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Heated Side Mirrors
speed sensitive volume control
3-point front seatbelts
Alloy door trim
Multi-function display
Front And Rear Power Outlet(s)
Regenerative braking system
Footwell lights
Emergency braking preparation
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FRONT CENTER ARMRESTS
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
REMOTELY OPERATED POWER WINDOWS
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
2.7 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
8 TOTAL SPEAKERS
USB AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
ALLOY CENTER CONSOLE TRIM
ALLOY DASH TRIM
3 DRIVER MEMORIZED SETTINGS
INTEGRATED FRONT HEADRESTS
FOLDS FLAT PASSENGER SEAT FOLDING
ALLOY STEERING WHEEL TRIM
5 WHEEL SPOKES
15 STEERING RATIO
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
DVD AUDIO IN-DASH CD
AUTO OFF ELECTRONIC PARKING BRAKE
AUTO-OFF REAR FOG LIGHTS
FOLDABLE REAR HEADRESTS
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From AJS Auto Sales
2014 Ford Fiesta ST 198,646 KM $7,050 + tax & lic
2012 Honda Civic LX 114,364 KM $10,500 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Edge SEL 176,013 KM $8,500 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email AJS Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AJS Auto Sales
336 Birchmount Rd.,, Toronto, ON M1N 3K2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416.500.XXXX(click to show)
$11,222
+ taxes & licensing>
AJS Auto Sales
416.500.5311
2012 Volvo S60