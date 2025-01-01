$9,999+ taxes & licensing
2012 Volvo XC90
AWD 5DR 3.2
2012 Volvo XC90
AWD 5DR 3.2
Location
Why Buy New Motors
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Sold As Is
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 162,000 KM
Vehicle Description
XC90! LOW KM! 7 SEAT SUV! AWD! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS!
CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! BLUETOOTH! HEATED SEAT! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH
CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! BODY AND PAINT ARE GOOD! NO RUST! VERY SOLID AND STRONG
BODY, LIKE TANK. VERY SAFE FAMILY VEHICLE! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA. APPOINTMENT
NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3
416-356-8118 647-348-5885
WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA/VEHICLES/
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Why Buy New Motors
Email Why Buy New Motors
Why Buy New Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-356-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
416-356-8118