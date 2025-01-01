Menu
<p>XC90! LOW KM! 7 SEAT SUV! AWD! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS!</p><p>CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! BLUETOOTH! HEATED SEAT! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH</p><p>CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! BODY AND PAINT ARE GOOD! NO RUST! VERY SOLID AND STRONG </p><p>BODY, LIKE TANK. VERY SAFE FAMILY VEHICLE! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA. APPOINTMENT</p><p>NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!</p><p>WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD</p><p>90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3</p><p>416-356-8118    647-348-5885</p><p>WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM</p><p>WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA/VEHICLES/</p>

2012 Volvo XC90

162,000 KM

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing
13121774

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
162,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN YV4952CZ9C1625734

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 162,000 KM

XC90! LOW KM! 7 SEAT SUV! AWD! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS!

CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! BLUETOOTH! HEATED SEAT! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH

CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! BODY AND PAINT ARE GOOD! NO RUST! VERY SOLID AND STRONG 

BODY, LIKE TANK. VERY SAFE FAMILY VEHICLE! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA. APPOINTMENT

NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118    647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA/VEHICLES/

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

