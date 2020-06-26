Menu
$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2012 Volvo XC90

2012 Volvo XC90

NAVI|REARCAM|DUAL DVD| 7 SEATS|TWO SETS OF TIRES

2012 Volvo XC90

NAVI|REARCAM|DUAL DVD| 7 SEATS|TWO SETS OF TIRES

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 114,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5300579
  • Stock #: BBA17323
  • VIN: YV4952CZ3C1617323
Exterior Colour
Dark Grey
Interior Colour
Tan Leather
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# YV4952CZ3C1617323, 7 PASSENGERS, NAVIGATION, REAR CAMERA, DUAL DVD, SECOND SET OF WINTER WHEELS AND TIRES, LEATHER, SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, Bluetooth, Rear Park Sensors, Pwr. Folding Mirrors with BLIS (Blind Spot Info System),  Dark Grey on Tan Leather, Xenon Headlights, Headlights Washers, Spoiler, Roof Rack, Pwr./Heated/Memory Seats, Dual Climate Ctrl., Tinted Windows, Leather Steering with Audio/Phone/Cruise Ctrls., Auto Dim Mirror, Compass, Home-Link System, ABS, Hill Descent Ctrl, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Ontario Driven, All Service Records, CARFAX Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!

FINANCING:

5.99% APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate (at listed price only).
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARFAX Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price. Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available. We will ship to any Canadian Province.

The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

BUSINESS HOURS:

Mon-Thur:  09:00am - 08:00pm.
Fri-Sat:  10:00am - 06:00pm.
Sun:      11:00am - 04:00pm.

LOCATION:

2918 Eglinton Ave East. (Eglinton Ave E & McCowan Rd - Across Home Depot)
Toronto, ON
M1J 2E4

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof

