<p>New arrival recent trade runs and looks great, good service history, comes certified, lots of life left on this 7 passenger SUV , equipped with rear camera, navigation, bluetooth, and more.</p><p>LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE</p>

2013 Acura MDX

349,000 KM

$7,250

+ tax & licensing
2013 Acura MDX

2013 Acura MDX

Location

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,250

+ taxes & licensing

Used
349,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 2HNYD2H69DH000070

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 9341
  • Mileage 349,000 KM

New arrival recent trade runs and looks great, good service history, comes certified, lots of life left on this 7 passenger SUV , equipped with rear camera, navigation, bluetooth, and more.

LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
416-740-7878

$7,250

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

2013 Acura MDX