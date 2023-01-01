$16,995+ tax & licensing
416-831-0578
2013 Acura MDX
AWD | NAVI | BACKUP CAM | NO ACCIDENTS |
Location
Maple C Cars
90 Winter Ave., Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $599
- Listing ID: 9542743
- VIN: 2HNYD2H68DH003560
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 151,000 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / BACKUP CAM / CLEAN CARFAX / and more!
AWD, 6 Cyl, Auto, 5 Pass, Navigation, Backup Cam, Leather, Blindspot Monitor, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Memory Seats, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Power windows, Power door locks, Tilt, Aux, USB, Cruise, Cd, Ac, Keyless, Alarm, Alloy Wheels, Drives Excellent, Just Arrived, No Accidents!!!
Financing Available
Please Call Prior, As We Are Open By Appointment Only
Maple C Cars Ltd, 90 Winter Ave, Scar, Ont, M1K 4M3
info@mapleccars.ca
www.mapleccars.ca
Member of Used Car Dealer Association since 2003
Uncertified vehicles are not driveable, extra $599 for safety
Vehicle Features
