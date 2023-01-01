Menu
2013 Audi A4

158,138 KM

Details

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

158,138KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9559231
  • Stock #: LN14201A
  • VIN: WAUDFCFL5DN022858

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LN14201A
  • Mileage 158,138 KM

Vehicle Description

6 Speed Manual , This Grey Metallic on Black Leather 2013 Audi A4 Quattro Premium Package is a local trade in vehicle , Certified , Comes with Leather, Sunroof, Power Windows, Power door locks, Heated seats , Push Start button, etc. Come see this beautiful vehicle and find out why Ken Shaw Lexus Toyota has been in business for 60 years. Family Run, Customer Driven!!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Sunroof
Intermittent Wipers
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Bluetooth
Curb Side Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ken Shaw Toyota

