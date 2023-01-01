$12,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Audi A4
Location
Ken Shaw Toyota
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8
- Listing ID: 9559231
- Stock #: LN14201A
- VIN: WAUDFCFL5DN022858
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 158,138 KM
Vehicle Description
6 Speed Manual , This Grey Metallic on Black Leather 2013 Audi A4 Quattro Premium Package is a local trade in vehicle , Certified , Comes with Leather, Sunroof, Power Windows, Power door locks, Heated seats , Push Start button, etc. Come see this beautiful vehicle and find out why Ken Shaw Lexus Toyota has been in business for 60 years. Family Run, Customer Driven!!
Vehicle Features
