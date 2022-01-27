Menu
2013 Audi A7

113,201 KM

Details Description

$25,800

+ tax & licensing
$25,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2013 Audi A7

2013 Audi A7

3.0T QUATTRO, PREMIUM PLUS, 310 HP, COLD WEATHER

2013 Audi A7

3.0T QUATTRO, PREMIUM PLUS, 310 HP, COLD WEATHER

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$25,800

+ taxes & licensing

113,201KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8154814
  • Stock #: PC7811
  • VIN: WAU3GCFC9DN012536

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC7811
  • Mileage 113,201 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 AUDI A7 | 3.0 LITER SUPERCHARGED V6 | 310 HP | QUATTRO | PREMIUM PLUS | COLD WEATHER PACKAGE | SPORTS PACKAGE | HEATED SCREEN WASH | ADAPTIVE REAR SPOILER | HEATED STEERING | PADDLE SHIFTER | AUDI ADVANCED KEY | KEYLESS START | KEYLESS ENTRY | 8 WAY ADJUSTABLE FRONT SEATS | HEATED VENTED FRONT SEATS | HEATED REAR SEATS | AUDI MMI NAVIGATION PLUS | VOIC CONTROL SYSTEM | HAND WRITING RECOGNITION | SUNROOF | PARKING SYSTEM PLUS REAR VIEW CAMERA | BOSE SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | SIRIUSXM | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







This 2013 Audi A7 3.0T Quattro is the definition of a sleek 4-door Sedan. Audi A7 is one of the most luxurious Audi models in their lineup with it modern yet classy look. The car is powered by a 3.0L Supercharged V6 engine delivering that power to a smooth 8-Speed Automatic Transmission. This Audi is also fitted with the Quattro All Wheel Drive system that will help you put the power down even in the worse road conditions. The White exterior and elegant Black leather interior will compliment each other perfectly.







The Premium Plus trim and Cold Weather package includes all the base features and adds, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Backup Camera, Auto-Dimming Outside Mirrors, Navigation, Voice Control, Keyless Entry and Ignition Heated Steering, Paddle Shifters, Heated and Vented Front Seats, and a Bose Surround Sound System.







Key features like a Audi MMI Navigation System, Parking Sensors will provide you with assistance whenever you need it. Your passengers will love features like Heated rear Seats, Power Sunroof. Other convenient features include Bluetooth/USB Connectivity, HD Audio, Satellite Radio, Climate Control, Power Everything, and much more. Safety features like front/side curtain airbags, traction and stability control, and big anti-lock-brakes.













WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

