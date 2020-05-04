Menu
2013 Audi Q5

2.0L Premium-NAVI-SUNROOF

2013 Audi Q5

2.0L Premium-NAVI-SUNROOF

Car Solutions Canada Inc.

3715 Keele St., Unit 18 & 19, Toronto, ON M3J 1N1

416-633-0603

$12,960

+ taxes & licensing

  • 147,000KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4979406
  • VIN: WA1LFCFP9DA047975
Exterior Colour
Brown
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

Just in absolutely gorgeous vehicle and loaded with top quality Audi luxury options including: Navigation, front and rear heated seats, leather, Panoramic sunroof, All wheel drive, Bluetooth and more. Nice clean SUV and well kept both inside and out. 

Call today and buy with confidence. You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured, Stop by our dealership or give us a call. For more information or to book a test drive for this vehicle go to our website @ www.carsolutionscanada.com


Key policy: Most of our vehicle come with two keys, however in some cases only one and as a result dealer is not responsible for two keys.

Car Solutions Canada Inc. is family owned and operated. We pride ourselves in our no pressure environment and are eager to share our knowledge and enthusiasm to make your car shopping experience comfortable and fun. We gladly provide a FREE history report on every vehicle. Our financing experts offer competitive simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, regardless of your financial status. In addition, we offer extended warranties to best suit your needs. We are here to help and assist you before and after your purchase.

HOW ARE OUR PRICES SO LOW? On a daily basis we monitor the marketplace to make sure our prices are competitive and hard to beat. We constantly strive to provide good quality vehicles at a low price.

Vehicle inspection: Before showcasing our vehicles, we have them inspected to meet high standards and customer expectations. Vehicles are thoroughly detailed inside and out.

We serve most cities across Ontario and beyond including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peterborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal and more!

PRICE EXCLUDES ALL APPLICABLE TAXES AND LICENCING...AS PER OMVIC REGULATIONS: THIS VEHICLE IS NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT DRIVABLE. WE OFFER A COMPREHENSIVE SAFTEY STANDARD INSPECTION PACKAGE TO CERTIFY ALL VEHICLES FOR ONLY $599.00...FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO BOOK A TEST-DRIVE FOR THIS VEHICLE KINDLY GOT TO OUR WEBSITE @ WWW.CARSOLUTIONSCANADA.COM

Again, we are here to help and ask that you give us a chance to earn your business. Should you have any further questions please do not hesitate to contact us.

Trade-in vehicles are always welcome-if you have it we will take it. We will give an honest and fair value for your trade, in exchange for another vehicle purchased from us.

We look forward to meeting new people every day and will never stop finding new ways to improve

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Luggage Rack
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Solutions Canada Inc.

3715 Keele St., Unit 18 & 19, Toronto, ON M3J 1N1

416-633-0603

Send A Message