$15,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-260-0371
2013 Audi Q7
REARCAM|21in ALLOYS|LEATHER|PANOROOF|7 SEATS
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9398692
- Stock #: 014903
- VIN: WA1DGCFE8DD014903
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Navy Blue
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 154,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WA1DGCFE8DD014903, 7 PASSENGERS, 3.0T TURBO, 21in ALLOY WHEELS, REAR VIEW CAMERA, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, FRONT & REAR LED LIGHTS, BLUETOOTH, VOICE RECOGNITION, Navy Blue on Tan Leather, IPod/IPhone Integration, Satellite Radio, Front & Rear Park Sensors, Xenon Headlights, Roof Rack, Pwr. & Heated & Memory Seats, Pwr. Lumbar Support, Rear Heated Seats, Dual Climate Ctrl., Home-Link System, Auto Dim Mirror with Compass, Foldable Side Mirrors, Pwr./Heated Tilt and Telescopic Steering, Leather Steering with Audio and On-Board Computer Controls, Fog Lights, 4-Wheel ABS, ESP (Electronic Stability Program), Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome.
FINANCING:
8.99% APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.