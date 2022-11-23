Menu
2013 Audi Q7

154,000 KM

Details

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2013 Audi Q7

2013 Audi Q7

REARCAM|21in ALLOYS|LEATHER|PANOROOF|7 SEATS

2013 Audi Q7

REARCAM|21in ALLOYS|LEATHER|PANOROOF|7 SEATS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

154,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9398692
  • Stock #: 014903
  • VIN: WA1DGCFE8DD014903

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Navy Blue
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 154,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WA1DGCFE8DD014903, 7 PASSENGERS, 3.0T TURBO, 21in ALLOY WHEELS, REAR VIEW CAMERA, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, FRONT & REAR LED LIGHTS, BLUETOOTH, VOICE RECOGNITION, Navy Blue on Tan Leather, IPod/IPhone Integration, Satellite Radio,  Front & Rear Park Sensors, Xenon Headlights, Roof Rack, Pwr. & Heated & Memory Seats, Pwr. Lumbar Support, Rear Heated Seats, Dual Climate Ctrl., Home-Link System, Auto Dim Mirror with Compass, Foldable Side Mirrors, Pwr./Heated Tilt and Telescopic Steering, Leather Steering with Audio and On-Board Computer Controls, Fog Lights, 4-Wheel ABS, ESP (Electronic Stability Program), Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome.

FINANCING:
8.99% APR  (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Leather Seats
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

