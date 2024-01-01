$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Audi S5
QUATTRO,333 HP, HEATED SEATS,LEATHER, NAV
2013 Audi S5
QUATTRO,333 HP, HEATED SEATS,LEATHER, NAV
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # PC10133
- Mileage 151,017 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 AUDI S5 | QUATTRO AWD | 333 HP SUPERCHARGED V6 | 7 SPEED DCT | 4 ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | HEATED FRONT SEATS | NAVIGATION | SUNROOF| LED LIGHTS | KEYLESS ENTRY | SATELLITE RADIO | BLUETOOTH | DRIVE SELECT |CRUISE CONTROL | CANADIAN VEHICLE
Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the Audi S5 boasts a sleek exterior design that commands attention wherever it goes. From its iconic Singleframe grille to its flowing lines and muscular stance, every element exudes elegance and sophistication. Slip into the driver's seat, and you'll discover a luxurious interior meticulously crafted with premium materials and intuitive controls. With heated leather seats, tri-zone automatic climate control, and advanced infotainment system, the S5 envelops you in comfort and convenience, making every drive a pleasure.
Experience the perfect fusion of luxury and performance with the 2013 Audi S5. Boasting a Supercharged V6 engine and Audi Quattro all-wheel-drive, every drive is a thrill. Enjoy its sleek design, heated leather seats, and advanced tech features like Audi MMI Navigation Plus. Elevate your driving experience today with the Audi S5.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
