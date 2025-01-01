Menu
X Drive , ~,Leather ,~ Sunroof ,~, Automatic ~, 4 dr

Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing  available,  
Welcome for test drive today !!!
OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.

Please call @ 416 398 5959.
FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND
THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.
BEFORE PURCHASE!!!

ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER,
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE,
OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!
OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.

We're located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch .
Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,
FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE -
HAGGLE FREE
NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

2013 BMW 3 Series

185,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 BMW 3 Series

Watch This Vehicle
12152427

2013 BMW 3 Series

Location

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,450

+ taxes & licensing

Used
185,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN wba3b3c51df541171

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 185,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Auto Cross Inc.

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

