2013 BMW 3 Series

4dr Sdn 328i xDrive AWD

2013 BMW 3 Series

4dr Sdn 328i xDrive AWD

AutoPluto

5385 Steeles Ave W #3, Toronto, ON M9L 1R6

888-507-5798

$14,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 95,400KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4981767
  • Stock #: 153553
  • VIN: WBA3B3C59DF534825
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2013 BMW 328i XDRIVE Fully Loaded
Mileage: 95400 k.m

* Navigation
* SUNROOF
* BACKUP CAMERA
* HARMAN/KARDON Speakers
* Front and Rear Sensors
* Keyless Entry
* Leather Seats
* Power and Memory Seats
* Power Windows
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Cruise Control
* Steering Wheel Controls
* Power Side Mirror
* Auto-dimming Rear-view mirror
* Sport Mode
* Push Start Button
* Dual A/C
* Rain Sensing Wipers
* Auto ON/OFF Headlights
* Memory Seats
* SiriusXM, Bluetooth, AUX-in, USB
* 20 Spoke Alloy Wheels
* 225/45R18 All Season Tires
* FOG lights
* Tinted Glass
* Heated Mirrors
* XDRIVE: All Wheel Drive

Actual pictures are provided
Prices are subject to change without notice.
E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested and not certified

Address: 5385 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R6
TEL: 4166617070 ( Reza )

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Navigation System
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

