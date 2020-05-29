Menu
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ontario Quality Motors Ltd.

647-717-3619

2013 BMW 3 Series

2013 BMW 3 Series

320i xDrive

2013 BMW 3 Series

320i xDrive

Location

Ontario Quality Motors Ltd.

4226 Kingston Road, Toronto, ON M1E 2M6

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 139,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5063676
  • VIN: WBA3C3C57DF980355
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $495

WHAT DO YOU GET?

-2.0L Turbo Charged Inline 4 Cylinder Engine

--Navigation

-xDrive All Wheel Drive

-Push Button Start-Auto Start Stop

-Power Sunroof

-Speed Sensitive Power Steering

-Adaptive Headlights and LED Brake Lights

-Leather Interior

-Leather Trimmed Steering Wheel

-Multifunction Steering Wheel

-Bluetooth and USB integration

-Integrated signals on Side mirrors

-Heated Front Seats w/Memory Seats

-Alloy Wheels

 

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE? Yes, Absolutely! We offer financing for any type of credit, Good Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit! 

 

HAVE A TRADE-IN?

Trade-in vehicles are always welcome-if you have it we will take it. We will give an honest and fair value for your trade, in exchange for another vehicle purchased from us.

 

PEACE OF MIND PURCHASE! 

We gladly provide a FREE history report on every vehicle. In addition, we offer extended warranties to best suit your needs. We are here to help and assist you before and after your purchase

 

HOW ARE OUR PRICES SO LOW? On a daily basis we monitor the marketplace to make sure our prices are competitive and hard to beat. We constantly strive to provide good quality vehicles at a low price. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. This vehicle is not certified, not e-tested or not drivable. We offer a comprehensive safety standard inspection package to certify all vehicles for ONLY $495.00.

 

CONTACT US: 

TEL: (647) 346-5333 OR (647) 717-3619ADDRESS: 4226 KINGSTON ROAD, SCARBOROUGH ON M1E2M6

EMAIL: ontarioqualitymotors@yahoo.ca

 

HOURS OF OPERATION:

Monday-Saturday: 10am to 8pm 

OPEN ON Sundays: 12pm to 5pm

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Mirror Memory
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Knee Air Bag
  • HD Radio
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ontario Quality Motors Ltd.

Ontario Quality Motors Ltd.

4226 Kingston Road, Toronto, ON M1E 2M6

647-717-3619

Alternate Numbers
647-346-5333
