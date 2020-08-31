2013 BMW 3 Series

+ taxes & licensing
647-702-8291
76 Kingston Rd, Toronto, ON M4L 1S6
647-702-8291
+ taxes & licensing
2013 BMW 335i M-Sport 6 Speed Manual
This 2013 BMW 335i Sedan Is Finished In A Beautiful Black Exterior And Paired With A Red Leather Interior. Fully Loaded w/ True Keyless Entry w. Push To Start, Comfort Access, M Sport Package, Navigation, Reverse Camera, Bluetooth Phone & Audio Connectivity, Sports Seats, Harmon Kardon Premium Audio, Parking Sensors & Much More.
This F30 Is Equipped With A 6 Speed Manual Transmission A Rare Find !
CarFax Verified Ask For The CarFax History Report !
1 Year/12,000 KM Lubrico Warranty Included.
Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit,
Financing Available, From Rates As Low As 4.9% O.A.C
$22,995 + Applicable Taxes, Licensing Extra.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Our Price Includes:
1) Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2) Administration Fee.
3) CarFax Vehicle History Report.
4) OMVIC Fee.
5) 1 Year/12,000 KM Warranty Included
For More Information or To Book An Appointment, Call (647)-702-8291.
For More High Quality Images, Schedule A Test Drive, Or To Apply For Financing Visit Our Website!
www.prodriveautosales.com
Pro Drive Auto Sales
76 Kingston Road,
Toronto, ON, M4L 1S6
Direct: (647)702-8291
Email: Prodrive.autosales@gmail.com
Web: www.prodriveautosales.com
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
76 Kingston Rd, Toronto, ON M4L 1S6