2013 BMW 3 Series

134,000 KM

Details Description

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Pro Drive Auto Sales

647-702-8291

2013 BMW 3 Series

2013 BMW 3 Series

2013 BMW 3 Series

Location

Pro Drive Auto Sales

76 Kingston Rd, Toronto, ON M4L 1S6

647-702-8291

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

134,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6193323

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 134,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 BMW 335i M-Sport 6 Speed Manual
This 2013 BMW 335i Sedan Is Finished In A Beautiful Black Exterior And Paired With A Red Leather Interior. Fully Loaded w/ True Keyless Entry w. Push To Start, Comfort Access, M Sport Package, Navigation, Reverse Camera, Bluetooth Phone & Audio Connectivity, Sports Seats, Harmon Kardon Premium Audio, Parking Sensors & Much More.
This F30 Is Equipped With A 6 Speed Manual Transmission A Rare Find !

CarFax Verified Ask For The CarFax History Report !
1 Year/12,000 KM Lubrico Warranty Included.

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit,
Financing Available, From Rates As Low As 4.9% O.A.C

$21,995 + Applicable Taxes, Licensing Extra.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Our Price Includes:
1) Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2) Administration Fee.
3) CarFax Vehicle History Report.
4) OMVIC Fee.
5) 1 Year/12,000 KM Warranty Included

For More Information or To Book An Appointment, Call (647)-702-8291.

For More High Quality Images, Schedule A Test Drive, Or To Apply For Financing Visit Our Website!
www.prodriveautosales.com

Pro Drive Auto Sales
76 Kingston Road,
Toronto, ON, M4L 1S6
Direct: (647)702-8291
Email: Prodrive.autosales@gmail.com
Web: www.prodriveautosales.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

