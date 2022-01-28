Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 BMW 335i

197,109 KM

Details Description Features

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

Contact Seller
2013 BMW 335i

2013 BMW 335i

Watch This Vehicle

2013 BMW 335i

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

Contact Seller

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

197,109KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8259924
  • Stock #: I18948A
  • VIN: WBA3B9C58DF140221

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 197,109 KM

Vehicle Description

M PACKAGE Deep Sea Blue Metallic 2013 BMW 3 Series 335i xDrive AWD 8-Speed Automatic Sport 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V TwinPower Turbo Vehicle sold AS-IS. The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold AS-IS and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. We are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven! To get more information on our inventory please visit our website www.kenshawtoyota.ca or call our sales department 416-766-1155.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Power Steering
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Defroster
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
tilt steering
Rain sensor wipers
Leather Interior
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ken Shaw Toyota

2013 BMW 335i
 197,109 KM
$16,900 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Camar...
 80,355 KM
$24,899 + tax & lic
2018 Audi Q5 Quattro
 82,334 KM
$32,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ken Shaw Toyota

Ken Shaw Toyota

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

Call Dealer

1-888-750-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-750-4112

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory