2013 BMW 6 Series

650i xDrive Gran Coupe, AWD, NAV, CAM, PREMIUM PKG

2013 BMW 6 Series

650i xDrive Gran Coupe, AWD, NAV, CAM, PREMIUM PKG

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

Contact Seller

$24,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 103,633KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4496235
  • Stock #: PC5245
  • VIN: WBA6B4C53DD098617
Exterior Colour
Citrin Black Metallic
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
650XI GRAN COUPE | X-DRIVE AWD | NAVIGATION | BACKUP CAMERA | PREMIUM PACKAGE | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







This 2013 BMW 650xi Gran Coupe features a powerful Twin-Turbo V8 producing 445hp. In a sleek Black exterior and matching Black Leather interior, it is sure to turn heads. Featuring iDrive Navigation, Backup camera with Parking Sensors, Blindspot Warning, Lane Departure Assist, provide you with guidance on the road. The heated seats and heated steering wheel will be sure to keep you warm on those cold winter days and BMW's renowned X-Drive All Wheel Drive system can conquer any weather! Also buy in comfort knowing the full history of this vehicle as it has a Clean Carfax!







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on all vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and have our own leasing company - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of over 200 of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle. This vehicle can be certified from $699 plus taxes. As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification available from $699 plus tax. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED! Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Clock
  • External temperature display
  • Universal remote transmitter
  • Cupholders: Front
Power Options
  • Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Front fog lights
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Ambient Lighting
Additional Features
  • Retained Accessory Power
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • digital odometer
  • Radio data system
  • Driver Information System
  • Braking Assist
  • Heated windshield washer jets
  • Run flat tires
  • Push-Button Start
  • speed sensitive volume control
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Emergency interior trunk release
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • Cargo Area Floor Mat
  • Multi-function display
  • Auto Start/Stop
  • Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
  • Front Suspension Classification: Independent
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Anti-theft system: alarm
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Front seat type: bucket
  • Front wipers: intermittent
  • Gauge: tachometer
  • Side airbags: front
  • Side mirror adjustments: power
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
  • Steering wheel trim: leather
  • Wheels: alloy
  • Air filtration: active charcoal
  • Front air conditioning zones: dual
  • Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
  • Rear vents: second row
  • Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
  • Side curtain airbags: front
  • Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
  • Antenna type: diversity
  • In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
  • Brake drying
  • Front brake type: ventilated disc
  • Rear brake type: ventilated disc
  • Floor mat material: carpet
  • Floor mats: front
  • Shift knob trim: alloy
  • Center console: front console with storage
  • One-touch windows: 4
  • Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
  • Reading lights: front
  • Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
  • Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
  • 4WD type: full time
  • Exhaust: dual tip
  • Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant
  • Rear seatbelts: 3-point
  • Seatbelt force limiters: front
  • Driver seat power adjustments: height
  • Front headrests: adjustable
  • Passenger seat power adjustments: height
  • 2-stage unlocking doors
  • Front shock type: gas
  • Front spring type: coil
  • Rear shock type: gas
  • Rear spring type: coil
  • Rear suspension classification: independent
  • Rear suspension type: multi-link
  • Wireless data link: Bluetooth
  • Tire type: all season
  • Regenerative braking system
  • Storage: door pockets
  • Door handle color: body-color
  • Front bumper color: body-color
  • Mirror color: body-color
  • Rear bumper color: body-color
  • Fuel economy display: MPG
  • Active head restraints: dual front
  • Child seat anchors: LATCH system
  • Rear seat type: 40-60 split bench
  • Power windows: remotely operated
  • Knee airbags: dual front
  • Subwoofer: 2
  • Center console trim: alloy
  • Dash trim: alloy
  • Door trim: alloy
  • Memorized settings: 2 driver
  • Power outlet(s): 12V front
  • Grille color: chrome
  • Headlight cleaners: high pressure washers
  • Headlights: HID/Xenon
  • Parking sensors: front
  • Upholstery: premium leather
  • Front struts
  • Front suspension type: double ball joint
  • Satellite communications: BMW Assist
  • Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready
  • Camera system: rearview
  • Side mirrors: auto-dimming
  • Armrests: front center
  • Floor material: carpet
  • Multi-functional information center
  • Emergency braking preparation
  • Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
  • Interior accents: woodgrain
  • Power windows: lockout button
  • Taillights: LED
  • Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
  • Crumple zones: front
  • Impact sensor: alert system
  • Phone: hands free
  • Watts: 600
  • Navigation system: hard drive
  • Total speakers: 16
  • Exhaust tip color: chrome
  • Real time traffic
  • Rear headrests: fixed
  • Touch-sensitive controls
  • Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
  • Multi-function remote: proximity entry system
  • Heated door locks: driver side
  • Window defogger: rear
  • Rearview mirror: auto-dimming

