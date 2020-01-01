2013 BMW 6 Series

650XI GRAN COUPE | M-SPORT | NAVIGATION | PREMIUM PACKAGE | 360 CAMERA | HEADS UP DISPLAY |LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX















This 2013 BMW 650xi Gran Coupe features a powerful Twin-Turbo V8 producing 445hp. In a sleek Black exterior with a Brown Leather interior, it is sure to turn heads. The vehicle comes equipped with the M-Sport Package including Aerodynamic kit, M-Sport Steering wheel, gives a sporty and aggressive look. Featuring iDrive Navigation, Heads Up Display, Backup camera with Parking Sensors, Blindspot Warning, Lane Departure Assist, provide you with guidance on the road. The heated seats will be sure to keep you warm on those cold winter days and BMW's renowned X-Drive All Wheel Drive system can conquer any weather!















Safety Traction Control

Stability Control

Power Brakes

Child Safety Door Locks

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control

Clock

External temperature display

Universal remote transmitter

Cupholders: Front Power Options Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer

Trip Computer Exterior Daytime Running Lights

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Front fog lights Comfort Cargo Area Light

Ambient Lighting

Additional Features Retained Accessory Power

Rear Stabilizer Bar

Front stabilizer bar

digital odometer

Radio data system

Driver Information System

Braking Assist

Heated windshield washer jets

Run flat tires

Push-Button Start

speed sensitive volume control

Electronic brakeforce distribution

Emergency interior trunk release

Radio: AM/FM

Cargo Area Floor Mat

Multi-function display

Auto Start/Stop

Front Seatbelts: 3-Point

Front Suspension Classification: Independent

ABS: 4-wheel

Anti-theft system: alarm

Front airbags: dual

Front seat type: bucket

Front wipers: intermittent

Gauge: tachometer

Side airbags: front

Side mirror adjustments: power

Steering wheel mounted controls: audio

Steering wheel trim: leather

Wheels: alloy

Air filtration: active charcoal

Front air conditioning zones: dual

Front air conditioning: automatic climate control

Rear vents: second row

Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger

Side curtain airbags: front

Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor

Antenna type: diversity

In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback

Brake drying

Front brake type: ventilated disc

Rear brake type: ventilated disc

Floor mat material: carpet

Floor mats: front

Shift knob trim: alloy

Center console: front console with storage

One-touch windows: 4

Power steering: variable/speed-proportional

Reading lights: front

Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic

Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating

4WD type: full time

Exhaust: dual tip

Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant

Rear seatbelts: 3-point

Seatbelt force limiters: front

Driver seat power adjustments: height

Front headrests: adjustable

Passenger seat power adjustments: height

2-stage unlocking doors

Front shock type: gas

Front spring type: coil

Rear shock type: gas

Rear spring type: coil

Rear suspension classification: independent

Rear suspension type: multi-link

Wireless data link: Bluetooth

Tire type: all season

Regenerative braking system

Storage: door pockets

Door handle color: body-color

Front bumper color: body-color

Mirror color: body-color

Rear bumper color: body-color

Fuel economy display: MPG

Active head restraints: dual front

Child seat anchors: LATCH system

Rear seat type: 40-60 split bench

Power windows: remotely operated

Knee airbags: dual front

Subwoofer: 2

Center console trim: alloy

Dash trim: alloy

Door trim: alloy

Memorized settings: 2 driver

Power outlet(s): 12V front

Grille color: chrome

Headlight cleaners: high pressure washers

Headlights: HID/Xenon

Parking sensors: front

Upholstery: premium leather

Front struts

Front suspension type: double ball joint

Satellite communications: BMW Assist

Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready

Camera system: rearview

Side mirrors: auto-dimming

Armrests: front center

Floor material: carpet

Multi-functional information center

Emergency braking preparation

Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth

Interior accents: woodgrain

Power windows: lockout button

Taillights: LED

Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams

Crumple zones: front

Impact sensor: alert system

Phone: hands free

Watts: 600

Navigation system: hard drive

Total speakers: 16

Exhaust tip color: chrome

Real time traffic

Rear headrests: fixed

Touch-sensitive controls

Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping

Multi-function remote: proximity entry system

Heated door locks: driver side

Window defogger: rear

Rearview mirror: auto-dimming

