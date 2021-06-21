Menu
2013 BMW M3

117,145 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2013 BMW M3

2013 BMW M3

COUPE 2DR,414HP,MANUAL,REAR WHEEL DRIVE,NAV,

2013 BMW M3

COUPE 2DR,414HP,MANUAL,REAR WHEEL DRIVE,NAV,

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

117,145KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7448219
  • Stock #: PC7177
  • VIN: WBSKG9C54DJ595153

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC7177
  • Mileage 117,145 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 BMW M3 COUPE | E92 | 414HP | MANUAL | REAR WHEEL DRIVE | NAVIGATION | PARKING SENSORS | KEYLESS ENTRY | REAR SUNSHADES | BLUETHOOT CONECTIVITY | SATELLITE RADIO | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICEL | CLEAN CARFAX







This 2013 BMW M3 Coupe is a staple in the sport coupe market. With a roaring naturally aspirated 4.0l 32- valves V8

making 414hp and 295lb-ft of torque mated to an aggressive shifting Manual Transmission. The M3

is the standard for handling and power. This insanely Fire Orange colourway and sporty black interior also comes with titanium shadow interior trim. With comfort features like Navigation, Parking Sensors, Keyless Entry, Sporty Leather Seats and much more the M3 is an absolute monster in both performance and luxury.







For safety, count on the front, side, curtain airbags, traction control, and much more.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Cargo Area Light
driver seat
Ambient Lighting
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Phone
HD Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Climate Control
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Rear
MP3
2
Retained Accessory Power
Trunk release
6
8
low oil pressure
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
low fuel level
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
Heated windshield washer jets
Run flat tires
Lumbar
door unlock
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
Safety brake pedal system
Audio system
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
Second Row
front seatback
Impact Absorbing Bumpers
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Total speakers: 10
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Regenerative braking system
Storage: door pockets
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power windows: remotely operated
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Front suspension type: double ball joint
Satellite communications: BMW Assist
Front struts: MacPherson
Tire type: performance
Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready
Front brake diameter: 14.2
Rear brake diameter: 13.8
Door sill trim: aluminum
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
Passenger seat power adjustments: lumbar
Rear heat: independently controlled
Floor material: carpet
Multi-functional information center
Front seat type: sport bucket
Anti-theft system: audio security system
Emergency braking preparation
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Impact sensor: alert system
Phone: hands free
Exhaust: quad tip
Locking differential: rear
Foot pedal trim: stainless steel
variable intermittent
Battery disconnect
Window defogger: rear
Wheels: chrome alloy
Axle ratio: 3.85
LAMP FAILURE
ADAPTIVE
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cornering
iPod/iPhone
single disc
auto delay off
fuel cut-off
reclining
reverse gear tilt
self-leveling
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning

