Location

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

416-252-1919

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
127,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5UXWX7C58DL977119

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 127,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 BMW X3 xDRIVE35i - FINISHED IN CARBON BLACK ON BLACK NAPPA LEATHER INTERIOR - M SPORT PACKAGE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACKUP CAMERA - PANORAMIC DOUBLE SUNROOF - PARKING ASSIST - COMFORT ACCESS WITH PUSH BUTTON START -   SPORT+/SPORT/COMFORT/ECO MODE ADAPTIVE SETTINGS - 19" M SPORT WHEELS - MULTIFUNCTION M SPORT STEERING WHEEL WITH PADDLE SHIFTERS - M SPORT DOOR SILLS & BADGING - SPORT POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY CONTROL - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - HEATED SEATS - INTELLIGENT BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - BMW CONNECTED DRIVE - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - POWER LIFTGATE - IPOD/MP3/USB MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - AND SO MUCH MORE.

CLEAN CARFAX - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - 2 KEYS - BOOKS -  WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - 127,000KM - $13,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - ADDITIONAL COST OF $699 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/

We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
416-252-1919

