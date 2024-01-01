$13,900+ tax & licensing
2013 BMW X3
xDRIVE35i-M SPORT-CAMERA-NAVI-PANO ROOF
Location
Dell Fine Cars
478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
416-252-1919
Certified
$13,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 127,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 BMW X3 xDRIVE35i - FINISHED IN CARBON BLACK ON BLACK NAPPA LEATHER INTERIOR - M SPORT PACKAGE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACKUP CAMERA - PANORAMIC DOUBLE SUNROOF - PARKING ASSIST - COMFORT ACCESS WITH PUSH BUTTON START - SPORT+/SPORT/COMFORT/ECO MODE ADAPTIVE SETTINGS - 19" M SPORT WHEELS - MULTIFUNCTION M SPORT STEERING WHEEL WITH PADDLE SHIFTERS - M SPORT DOOR SILLS & BADGING - SPORT POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY CONTROL - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - HEATED SEATS - INTELLIGENT BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - BMW CONNECTED DRIVE - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - POWER LIFTGATE - IPOD/MP3/USB MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - AND SO MUCH MORE.
CLEAN CARFAX - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - 2 KEYS - BOOKS - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - 127,000KM - $13,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - ADDITIONAL COST OF $699 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/
We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.
