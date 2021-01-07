Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 BMW X3

128,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

Contact Seller
2013 BMW X3

2013 BMW X3

xDrive28i|NAVI|360 CAMERA|PANOROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2013 BMW X3

xDrive28i|NAVI|360 CAMERA|PANOROOF

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

128,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6483478
  • Stock #: A19515
  • VIN: 5UXWX9C54D0A19515

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 128,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 5UXWX9C54D0A19515, NAVIGATION, SURROUND VIEW CAMERA, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, BLUETOOTH, Black on Black, Pwr./Heated/Memory Seats, Dual Climate Ctrl, Front and Rear Park Sensors, Push Start Button, Leather Steering with Audio/Cruise/Phone/On-Board Computer Ctrls., Wood Trim, Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Hill Descent Ctrl., ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Financing Available

FINANCING: 5.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.

We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Best Buy Auto

2012 Fiat 500 CONVER...
 42,000 KM
$6,990 + tax & lic
2007 Honda Element S...
 189,000 KM
$8,500 + tax & lic
2016 Cadillac Escala...
 141,000 KM
$43,900 + tax & lic

Email Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

Call Dealer

647-260-XXXX

(click to show)

647-260-0371

Quick Links
Directions Inventory