2013 BMW X3

107,000 KM

Details

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2013 BMW X3

2013 BMW X3

xDrive28i|NAVI|360 CAMERA|PANOROOF

2013 BMW X3

xDrive28i|NAVI|360 CAMERA|PANOROOF

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

107,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8292438
  • Stock #: A09371
  • VIN: 5UXWX9C50D0A09371

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 107,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 5UXWX9C50D0A09371, NAVIGATION, SURROUND VIEW CAMERA, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, BLUETOOTH, White on Black, Pwr./Heated/Memory Seats, Dual Climate Ctrl, Front and Rear Park Sensors, Push Start Button, Leather Steering with Audio/Cruise/Phone/On-Board Computer Ctrls., Wood Trim, Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Hill Descent Ctrl., ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Financing Available

FINANCING: 5.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.

We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

