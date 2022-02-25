$15,900+ tax & licensing
2013 BMW X3
xDrive28i|NAVI|360 CAMERA|PANOROOF
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8292438
- Stock #: A09371
- VIN: 5UXWX9C50D0A09371
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 107,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 5UXWX9C50D0A09371, NAVIGATION, SURROUND VIEW CAMERA, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, BLUETOOTH, White on Black, Pwr./Heated/Memory Seats, Dual Climate Ctrl, Front and Rear Park Sensors, Push Start Button, Leather Steering with Audio/Cruise/Phone/On-Board Computer Ctrls., Wood Trim, Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Hill Descent Ctrl., ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Financing Available
FINANCING: 5.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.
We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
