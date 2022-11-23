Menu
2013 BMW X3

136,501 KM

Details Description Features

$16,990

+ tax & licensing
$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2013 BMW X3

2013 BMW X3

xDrive35i AWD W/Pano. Roof, Nav, Rearview Camera

2013 BMW X3

xDrive35i AWD W/Pano. Roof, Nav, Rearview Camera

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

136,501KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9414073
  • Stock #: 16553
  • VIN: 5UXWX7C53DL980672

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 16553
  • Mileage 136,501 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #41 82 16RC as of 12/06/2019.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Automatic Air Conditioning
Panoramic Roof
Reverse Camera
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Navigation
Paddle Shifters
Park Distance Control
M SPORT PACKAGE
Power Front Seats w/Driver Memory

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

