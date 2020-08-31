+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
+ taxes & licensing
2013 BMW X5 | xDRIVE35i AWD | 7 PASSENGER | TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | 360 CAMERA | 19 INCH WHEELS | POWER LIFTGATE | COMFORT ACCESS | PUSH TO START | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS | LEATHER | PARK ASSIST | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
The 2013 BMW X5 is a top choice among luxury crossover SUVs thanks to its athletic performance and refined interior. As a front-running luxury crossover, the X5 offers nearly every modern convenience we've come to expect. Evolving improvements to BMW's iDrive interface makes controlling these features easy as well. It has a stout turbocharged 3.0L, inline-6 that produces 300 hp and 300 pound-feet of torque, and an eight-speed automatic transmission. According to BMW, the 35i will go from zero to 60 mph in 6.4 seconds. It is one of the best-handling midsize luxury crossovers around; whether driving on back roads or on an endless expanse of interstate, the X5 is a champ. Some competitors offer more utility and off-road capabilities, but the X5 ably brings BMW's legendary handling prowess to the SUV arena.
Features include 19-inch wheels, foglights, automatic and adaptive xenon headlights, roof rails, a power tailgate with adjustable opening height, automatic wipers, parking sensors, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, 10-way power front seats, BMW Assist telematics with Bluetooth and a 12-speaker sound system with HD radio, a CD player, an iPod/USB audio interface and an auxiliary audio jack. The Technology Package adds front and rear park assist, a rearview camera and a navigation system with voice command, real-time traffic information and an 80-gigabyte hard drive.
As with most BMWs, the X5's interior layout is elegant, with solid construction and high-quality materials. The front seats are nicely shaped and adjust for a wide range of body types. Safety equipment includes antilock brakes, stability control, brake drying and standby features, a rollover sensor, BMW Assist emergency telematics, active front head restraints, front side airbags and side curtain airbags for the first and second rows. Buy in comfort knowing this is a Clean Carfax, Local Ontario Vehicle!
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4