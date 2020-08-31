Menu
2013 BMW X5

158,002 KM

Details Description Features

$16,800

+ tax & licensing
$16,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2013 BMW X5

2013 BMW X5

xDrive35i, 7 PASS, TECH PKG, NAV, 360, PANO, HEATE

2013 BMW X5

xDrive35i, 7 PASS, TECH PKG, NAV, 360, PANO, HEATE

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$16,800

+ taxes & licensing

158,002KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5716779
  • Stock #: PC6045
  • VIN: 5UXZV4C55D0G51560

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC6045
  • Mileage 158,002 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 BMW X5 | xDRIVE35i AWD | 7 PASSENGER | TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | 360 CAMERA | 19 INCH WHEELS | POWER LIFTGATE | COMFORT ACCESS | PUSH TO START | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS | LEATHER | PARK ASSIST | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







The 2013 BMW X5 is a top choice among luxury crossover SUVs thanks to its athletic performance and refined interior. As a front-running luxury crossover, the X5 offers nearly every modern convenience we've come to expect. Evolving improvements to BMW's iDrive interface makes controlling these features easy as well. It has a stout turbocharged 3.0L, inline-6 that produces 300 hp and 300 pound-feet of torque, and an eight-speed automatic transmission. According to BMW, the 35i will go from zero to 60 mph in 6.4 seconds. It is one of the best-handling midsize luxury crossovers around; whether driving on back roads or on an endless expanse of interstate, the X5 is a champ. Some competitors offer more utility and off-road capabilities, but the X5 ably brings BMW's legendary handling prowess to the SUV arena.







Features include 19-inch wheels, foglights, automatic and adaptive xenon headlights, roof rails, a power tailgate with adjustable opening height, automatic wipers, parking sensors, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, 10-way power front seats, BMW Assist telematics with Bluetooth and a 12-speaker sound system with HD radio, a CD player, an iPod/USB audio interface and an auxiliary audio jack. The Technology Package adds front and rear park assist, a rearview camera and a navigation system with voice command, real-time traffic information and an 80-gigabyte hard drive.







As with most BMWs, the X5's interior layout is elegant, with solid construction and high-quality materials. The front seats are nicely shaped and adjust for a wide range of body types. Safety equipment includes antilock brakes, stability control, brake drying and standby features, a rollover sensor, BMW Assist emergency telematics, active front head restraints, front side airbags and side curtain airbags for the first and second rows. Buy in comfort knowing this is a Clean Carfax, Local Ontario Vehicle!







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Hill Descent Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
tilt
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Power Door Locks
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front fog lights
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Climate Control
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Rear Privacy Glass
Rear
3
MP3
2
Retained Accessory Power
STEERING WHEEL
10
Trunk release
Rear Stabilizer Bar
low fuel
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
coolant
driver seat
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Run flat tires
Lumbar
Roll Stability Control
door unlock
door pockets
engine oil
Push-Button Start
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
HD Radio
Jack
Radio: AM/FM
Trailer Wiring
Audio system
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
power adjustable
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Total speakers: 10
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
Cargo cover: retractable
Center console: front console with storage
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Center differential: mechanical
Limited slip differential: center
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Regenerative braking system
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Upholstery: leatherette
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power windows: remotely operated
Subwoofer: 2
Armrests: rear center folding with storage
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Grille color: chrome
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close
Parking sensors: front
Front struts
Front suspension type: double ball joint
Satellite communications: BMW Assist
Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
Floor material: carpet
Multi-functional information center
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Watts: 205
Front brake diameter: 13.7
Power windows: lockout button
Axle ratio: 3.15
Taillights: LED
Side mirror adjustments: power folding
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Impact sensor: alert system
Phone: hands free
Heated windshield wiper rests
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Rear audio: separate
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Side mirrors: integrated turn signals
Roof rack color: black
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Real time traffic
Rear brake diameter: 12.6
variable intermittent
Battery disconnect
Window defogger: rear
ADAPTIVE
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cornering
iPod/iPhone
single disc
Warnings and reminders: lamp failure
auto delay off
fuel cut-off
reclining
reverse gear tilt
power glass
audio security system
12V front
speed sensitive
self-leveling
12V rear
remotely operated

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

