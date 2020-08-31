2013 BMW X5

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Hill Descent Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control tilt Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Power Options Power Door Locks Exterior Roof Rack Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Trip Computer Comfort Climate Control Cargo Area Light Ambient Lighting Windows Rear Privacy Glass

Additional Features Rear 3 MP3 2 Retained Accessory Power STEERING WHEEL 10 Trunk release Rear Stabilizer Bar low fuel Front stabilizer bar digital odometer coolant driver seat side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist Rear door type: Power liftgate Run flat tires Lumbar Roll Stability Control door unlock door pockets engine oil Push-Button Start speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution HD Radio Jack Radio: AM/FM Trailer Wiring Audio system Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback power adjustable Post-Collision Safety System ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Total speakers: 10 Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Shift knob trim: alloy Cargo cover: retractable Center console: front console with storage One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Center differential: mechanical Limited slip differential: center Exhaust: dual tip Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Passenger seat power adjustments: height Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Rear wiper: intermittent Regenerative braking system Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Upholstery: leatherette Front wipers: rain sensing Power windows: remotely operated Subwoofer: 2 Armrests: rear center folding with storage Memorized settings: 2 driver Grille color: chrome Headlights: HID/Xenon Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close Parking sensors: front Front struts Front suspension type: double ball joint Satellite communications: BMW Assist Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks Floor material: carpet Multi-functional information center Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Watts: 205 Front brake diameter: 13.7 Power windows: lockout button Axle ratio: 3.15 Taillights: LED Side mirror adjustments: power folding Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Impact sensor: alert system Phone: hands free Heated windshield wiper rests Exhaust tip color: chrome Rear audio: separate Seatbelt warning sensor: front Side mirrors: integrated turn signals Roof rack color: black Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Real time traffic Rear brake diameter: 12.6 variable intermittent Battery disconnect Window defogger: rear ADAPTIVE Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Cornering iPod/iPhone single disc Warnings and reminders: lamp failure auto delay off fuel cut-off reclining reverse gear tilt power glass audio security system 12V front speed sensitive self-leveling 12V rear remotely operated

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.