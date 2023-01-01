Menu
2013 BMW X6

129,000 KM

2013 BMW X6

2013 BMW X6

M AWD,V8,555HP,SUNROOF,HEAD UP DISPLAY, NAVI, HEATED

2013 BMW X6

M AWD,V8,555HP,SUNROOF,HEAD UP DISPLAY, NAVI, HEATED

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

129,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10640202
  • Stock #: PC9888
  • VIN: 5YMGZ0C54DLL29758

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Bamboo Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 129,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 BMW X6 M | AWD | 4.4L V8 555HP | NAVIGATION | SUNROOF | HEATED F/R SEATS | HEADS UP DISPLAY| SOFT CLOSING DOORS | SIDE VIEW CAMERA | PARK DISTANCE CONTROL | HIGH BEAM ASSISTANT | CRUISE CONTROL | SELF LEVELING SUSPENSION | RAIN SENSOR | CANADIAN VEHICLE







The 2013 BMW X6 M is a remarkable vehicle that delivers impressive performance, comfort, and style. This luxury crossover SUV boasts a number of factory default features that make it stand out in its class. Under the hood, the 2013 BMW X6 M is powered by a 4.4-liter V8 engine that produces a whopping 555 horsepower and 500 pound-feet of torque. This powerhouse is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel-drive system.







Inside, the X6 M is loaded with a range of features that provide both comfort and convenience. The front seats are heated and power-adjustable, while the rear seats offer plenty of legroom and headroom for passengers. The cabin is trimmed in high-quality leather, and the dashboard features a large touchscreen display that controls the infotainment system.







Other notable features include a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, Bluetooth connectivity, satellite radio, and a power liftgate. The X6 M also comes with a range of safety features, including anti lock brakes, stability control, and a suite of airbags.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Area Light

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Run flat tires

Suspension

Air Suspension

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Axle Ratio: 3.91

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
Heated windshield washer jets
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Headlight cleaners
Cornering brake control
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Center console trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Shift knob trim: alloy
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Trailer hitch: ready
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Regenerative braking system
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Subwoofer: 2
Upholstery: premium leather
Front struts
Front suspension type: double ball joint
Satellite communications: BMW Assist
Tire type: performance
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Front seat type: sport bucket
Emergency braking preparation
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Watts: 600
Total speakers: 16
Exhaust: quad tip
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Interior accents: aluminum
Courtesy lights: door
Battery: maintenance-free
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Power door locks: auto-locking
Alternator: 210 amps
Steering ratio: 19.5
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Window defogger: rear
Front brake diameter: 15.6
Rear brake diameter: 15.2
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Navigation data: real time traffic
Off-road driving assist: hill descent
Headliner trim: faux suede
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Antenna type: diversity / mast
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Reading lights: front / rear
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power glass / sliding sunshade / tilt/slide
Power windows: remotely operated / safety reverse
Floor material: cargo area carpet / carpet
Rear headrests: fixed / 3
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio
Parking sensors: front / rear
Front wipers: rain sensing / speed sensitive / variable intermittent
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front / 12V rear
Memorized settings: 2 driver / audio system / climate control / driver seat / side mirrors / steering wheel
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / trunk release
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding / reverse gear tilt
Door trim: aluminum / leather
Taillights: LED / adaptive
Impact sensor: alert system / battery disconnect / door unlock / fuel cut-off / post-collision safety system
Navigation system: hard drive / touch screen display / voice operated
Front headrests: power adjustable / 2
Dash trim: aluminum / leather
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / paddle shifter / phone
Armrests: rear center folding with storage / rear center with cupholders
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 18
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 18
Headlights: HID/Xenon / auto delay off / auto on/off / cornering / self-leveling / wiper activated
Storage: accessory hook / cargo net / cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback

