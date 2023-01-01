$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 BMW X6
M AWD,V8,555HP,SUNROOF,HEAD UP DISPLAY, NAVI, HEATED
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Listing ID: 10640202
- Stock #: PC9888
- VIN: 5YMGZ0C54DLL29758
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alpine White
- Interior Colour Bamboo Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC9888
- Mileage 129,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 BMW X6 M | AWD | 4.4L V8 555HP | NAVIGATION | SUNROOF | HEATED F/R SEATS | HEADS UP DISPLAY| SOFT CLOSING DOORS | SIDE VIEW CAMERA | PARK DISTANCE CONTROL | HIGH BEAM ASSISTANT | CRUISE CONTROL | SELF LEVELING SUSPENSION | RAIN SENSOR | CANADIAN VEHICLE
The 2013 BMW X6 M is a remarkable vehicle that delivers impressive performance, comfort, and style. This luxury crossover SUV boasts a number of factory default features that make it stand out in its class. Under the hood, the 2013 BMW X6 M is powered by a 4.4-liter V8 engine that produces a whopping 555 horsepower and 500 pound-feet of torque. This powerhouse is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel-drive system.
Inside, the X6 M is loaded with a range of features that provide both comfort and convenience. The front seats are heated and power-adjustable, while the rear seats offer plenty of legroom and headroom for passengers. The cabin is trimmed in high-quality leather, and the dashboard features a large touchscreen display that controls the infotainment system.
Other notable features include a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, Bluetooth connectivity, satellite radio, and a power liftgate. The X6 M also comes with a range of safety features, including anti lock brakes, stability control, and a suite of airbags.
