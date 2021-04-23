2013 Buick Enclave

+ taxes & licensing
416-248-2291
2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8
416-248-2291
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $699
+ taxes & licensing
Finance Options: TD Bank, Scotiabank, Royal Bank of Canada, Desjardins, CIBC, and all Non-Prime Lenders. Low Interest Rates Available! Proud to be upstanding members of OMVIC, UCDA, BBB, Lubrico Warranty and CarFax. As per OMVIC regulations Vehicle is not drivable, and not certified. Certification is available for an additional cost of $699.00. Make the Right Choice & Buy Certified!! When purchasing Certification, we provide you with a 6 month Powertrain Lubrico Warranty with $1000 coverage per claim!!
**TAKE ANY VEHICLE TO YOUR MECHANIC PRIOR TO PURCHASE! THAT’S HOW CONFIDENT WE ARE!** IN-HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE! 100%APPROVED! BUY HERE – PAY HERE. **CARFAX ON HAND!**
-3.6L -AWD -7 PASSENGERS
-REVERSE CAMERA -NAVIGATION -SUNROOF
-HEATED SEATS -LEATHER -FULLY LOADED!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8