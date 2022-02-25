$13,900+ tax & licensing
647-260-0371
2013 Cadillac ATS
NAVI|REARCAM|LEATHER|ALLOYS
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,900
- Listing ID: 8419440
- Stock #: 131314
- VIN: 1G6AA5RA3D0131314
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 158,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 1G6AA5RA3D0131314, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, Black on Black Leather, Dual Climate Ctrl., Pwr./Heated/Memory Seats, BOSE Premium Stereo, Lthr. Steering with Audio/Cruise/Phone/On-Board Computer Ctrls., Push Start Button, On-Star, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Ontario Driven, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING: 5.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.
We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
