2013 Cadillac ATS

158,000 KM

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

NAVI|REARCAM|LEATHER|ALLOYS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

158,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8419440
  • Stock #: 131314
  • VIN: 1G6AA5RA3D0131314

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 158,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 1G6AA5RA3D0131314, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, Black on Black Leather, Dual Climate Ctrl., Pwr./Heated/Memory Seats, BOSE Premium Stereo,  Lthr. Steering with Audio/Cruise/Phone/On-Board Computer Ctrls., Push Start Button, On-Star, ABS, Traction Ctrl.,  Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Ontario Driven, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 5.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.

We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Premium Sound System
Automatic Headlights
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

