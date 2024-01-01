Menu
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 1GYS4KEF0DR176161, PLATINUM, AWD, 6.2L V8, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, DUAL DVD, ROOF DVD, POWER SUNROOF, 22-Inch CHROME WHEELS, BLUETOOTH, VENTILATED SEATS, COOLED AND HEATED CUP HOLDERS, Three-Zone Auto Climate Control, Keyless Entry, Pwr. Windows/Doors/Mirrors/Locks, Bose 5.1 Cabin Surround Sound System with 10 speakers, Climate Cup Holders, Climate Front Seats, Gold on Black Leather, Auto Headlights, AM/FM/AUX/CD/Mp3 Player, Leather & Wood Steering with Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Cntrls., Tinted Glass, Pwr. Tilt Steering Wheel, Side/Dual/Curtain Airbags, Fog Lights, Auto Headlights, Heated Outside Mirrors, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., Brake Assist, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

2013 Cadillac Escalade ESV

362,000 KM

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
362,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GYS4KEF0DR176161

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 362,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 1GYS4KEF0DR176161, PLATINUM, AWD, 6.2L V8, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, DUAL DVD, ROOF DVD, POWER SUNROOF, 22-Inch CHROME WHEELS, BLUETOOTH, VENTILATED SEATS, COOLED AND HEATED CUP HOLDERS, Three-Zone Auto Climate Control, Keyless Entry, Pwr. Windows/Doors/Mirrors/Locks, Bose 5.1 Cabin Surround Sound System with 10 speakers, Climate Cup Holders, Climate Front Seats, Gold on Black Leather, Auto Headlights, AM/FM/AUX/CD/Mp3 Player, Leather & Wood Steering with Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Cntrls., Tinted Glass, Pwr. Tilt Steering Wheel, Side/Dual/Curtain Airbags, Fog Lights, Auto Headlights, Heated Outside Mirrors, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., Brake Assist, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

