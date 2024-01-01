$25,900+ tax & licensing
2013 Cadillac Escalade EXT
NAVI|DVD|REARCAM|SUNROOF|22in ALLOYS
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
$25,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 130,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 3GYT4NEF4DG179098, AWD, V8, NAVIGATION, DVD, REAR VIEW CAMERA, POWER SUNROOF, 22-Inch ALLOY WHEELS, BLUETOOTH, VENTILATED SEATS, Dual-Zone Auto Climate Control, Keyless Entry, Pwr. Windows/Doors/Mirros/Locks, Climate Front Seats, White on Black Leather, Auto Headlights, AM/FM/AUX/CD/Mp3 Player, Leather & Wood Steering with Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Cntrls., Tinted Glass, Pwr. Tilt Steering Wheel, Side/Dual/Curtain Airbags, Fog Lights, Auto Headlights, Heated Outside Mirrors, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., Brake Assist, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
