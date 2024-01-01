Menu
<p>PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 3GYT4NEF4DG179098, AWD, V8, NAVIGATION, DVD, REAR VIEW CAMERA, POWER SUNROOF, 22-Inch ALLOY WHEELS, BLUETOOTH, VENTILATED SEATS, Dual-Zone Auto Climate Control, Keyless Entry, Pwr. Windows/Doors/Mirros/Locks, Climate Front Seats, White on Black Leather, Auto Headlights, AM/FM/AUX/CD/Mp3 Player, Leather & Wood Steering with Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Cntrls., Tinted Glass, Pwr. Tilt Steering Wheel, Side/Dual/Curtain Airbags, Fog Lights, Auto Headlights, Heated Outside Mirrors, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., Brake Assist, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!<br /><br />FINANCING: 9.99%<br />APR (Annual Percentage Rate)<br />OAC (On Approved Credit)<br /><br />Our Price Includes:<br /><br />1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.<br />2.Administration Fee.<br />3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).<br />4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.<br />5.OMVIC Fee.<br /><br />Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.<br /><br />Trade-ins are welcome.<br /><br />Thank you for your interest in our inventory!</p>

2013 Cadillac Escalade EXT

130,000 KM

Details Description

$25,900

+ tax & licensing
2013 Cadillac Escalade EXT

NAVI|DVD|REARCAM|SUNROOF|22in ALLOYS

2013 Cadillac Escalade EXT

NAVI|DVD|REARCAM|SUNROOF|22in ALLOYS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
130,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GYT4NEF4DG179098

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 3GYT4NEF4DG179098, AWD, V8, NAVIGATION, DVD, REAR VIEW CAMERA, POWER SUNROOF, 22-Inch ALLOY WHEELS, BLUETOOTH, VENTILATED SEATS, Dual-Zone Auto Climate Control, Keyless Entry, Pwr. Windows/Doors/Mirros/Locks, Climate Front Seats, White on Black Leather, Auto Headlights, AM/FM/AUX/CD/Mp3 Player, Leather & Wood Steering with Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Cntrls., Tinted Glass, Pwr. Tilt Steering Wheel, Side/Dual/Curtain Airbags, Fog Lights, Auto Headlights, Heated Outside Mirrors, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., Brake Assist, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

647-260-0371

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2013 Cadillac Escalade EXT