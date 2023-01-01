Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Cadillac SRX

66,975 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-456-0261

Contact Seller
2013 Cadillac SRX

2013 Cadillac SRX

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Cadillac SRX

Location

The Humberview Group

1900 Victoria Park Ave, Toronto, ON M1R 1T6

877-456-0261

  1. 10331868
  2. 10331868
  3. 10331868
  4. 10331868
  5. 10331868
  6. 10331868
  7. 10331868
  8. 10331868
  9. 10331868
  10. 10331868
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
66,975KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10331868
  • Stock #: R13166

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # R13166
  • Mileage 66,975 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2013 Cadillac SRX
66,975 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Subaru Outback ...
 70,843 KM
$22,977 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Golf...
 57,135 KM
$31,977 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

City Buick Chevrolet Cadillac GMC

1900 Victoria Park Ave, Toronto, ON M1R 1T6

Call Dealer

877-456-XXXX

(click to show)

877-456-0261

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory