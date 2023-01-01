2013 Chevrolet Corvette

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 5 , 1 5 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10191855

10191855 Stock #: PC9459

PC9459 VIN: 1G1YX2DW4D5101178

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Ebony

Body Style Coupe

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Stock # PC9459

Mileage 25,152 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Compass Cargo Cover HEAD-UP DISPLAY STEERING WHEEL Cargo Area Light ashtray driver seat door pockets Air filtration Exterior Daytime Running Lights Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Phone 2 Radio: AM/FM Convenience Clock External temperature display Comfort HEATED Seating Upholstery: Leather Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Additional Features Rear Trunk release 6 side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Lumbar Front speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Solar-tinted glass Lighter element Touch screen display Jack Vehicle immobilizer Multi-function display Illuminated Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front wipers: intermittent Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Center console trim: leather Door trim: leather Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Interior accents: leather Center console: front console with storage Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Storage: cargo net Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Exhaust: dual tip Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Passenger seat power adjustments: height Rear suspension classification: independent Wireless data link: Bluetooth Total speakers: 8 Mirror color: body-color Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Memorized settings: 2 driver Headlights: HID/Xenon Navigation system: DVD Warnings and reminders: low fuel level Tire type: performance One-touch windows: 2 Gauge: oil pressure Subwoofer: 1 Premium brand: Bose Cupholders: covered Axle ratio: 3.42 Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining Front seat type: sport bucket Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining Front shock type: monotube Front spring type: transverse leaf Front suspension type: short and long arm Rear shock type: monotube Rear spring type: leaf Rear suspension type: short and long arm Satellite communications: OnStar Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Grille color: black Crumple zones: front Seatbelt warning sensor: front Removable roof: targa top Power door locks: anti-lockout Wheels: painted aluminum Armrests: dual front Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Rear brake diameter: 13.4 Front brake diameter: 14.1 Multi-function remote: panic alarm Video monitor Upholstery accents: perforated Window defogger: rear Video monitor size: 6.5 in. Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Steering wheel: power telescopic iPod/iPhone single disc proximity entry system maintenance due voice operated element low oil level Exhaust tip color: stainless steel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.