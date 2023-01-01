$CALL+ tax & licensing
Platinum Cars Inc.
416-510-3333
2013 Chevrolet Corvette
Grand Sport, 430HP, V8, 4LT, BOSE SOUND, HUD
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
25,152KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10191855
- Stock #: PC9459
- VIN: 1G1YX2DW4D5101178
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 25,152 KM
Vehicle Description
Are you ready to experience the exhilaration of a lifetime on the open road? Look no further! We are excited to present this stunning 2013 Corvette Grand Sport 4LT, a true automotive masterpiece that seamlessly blends power, style, and sophistication into one unbeatable package.
This breathtaking Corvette boasts a 6.2L V8 engine, delivering a heart-pounding 430 horsepower, and it's paired with a 6-speed manual transmission, allowing you to feel fully connected with the road. The exterior of this beauty is finished in a sleek and captivating Black color, complemented by a plush Black leather interior in an eye-catching hue.
As the top-of-the-line 4LT trim, this Corvette is generously equipped with premium features that guarantee an unparalleled driving experience. Revel in the crisp clarity of the Bose audio system, sink into the comfort of heated seats during chilly drives, and stay in perfect harmony with dual-zone climate control. The heads-up display keeps vital information within your line of sight, ensuring your focus remains on the road ahead.
This Grand Sport comes with the Performance Package, ensuring unrivaled handling, precision, and control. Embrace the spine-tingling roar of the performance exhaust, announcing your presence with authority wherever you go. The factory-installed premium wheels add an extra touch of elegance, making this Corvette an absolute head-turner.
Not only does this Corvette deliver thrilling performance, but it also boasts cutting-edge technology, including a touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and advanced safety features to keep you connected and secure on every journey.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Compass
Cargo Cover
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
STEERING WHEEL
Cargo Area Light
ashtray
driver seat
door pockets
Air filtration
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Front fog lights
Media / Nav / Comm
Phone
2
Radio: AM/FM
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Comfort
HEATED
Seating
Upholstery: Leather
Mechanical
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Additional Features
Rear
Trunk release
6
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Lumbar
Front
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Lighter element
Touch screen display
Jack
Vehicle immobilizer
Multi-function display
Illuminated
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front wipers: intermittent
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Center console trim: leather
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Interior accents: leather
Center console: front console with storage
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Exhaust: dual tip
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear suspension classification: independent
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Total speakers: 8
Mirror color: body-color
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Navigation system: DVD
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Tire type: performance
One-touch windows: 2
Gauge: oil pressure
Subwoofer: 1
Premium brand: Bose
Cupholders: covered
Axle ratio: 3.42
Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining
Front seat type: sport bucket
Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
Front shock type: monotube
Front spring type: transverse leaf
Front suspension type: short and long arm
Rear shock type: monotube
Rear spring type: leaf
Rear suspension type: short and long arm
Satellite communications: OnStar
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Grille color: black
Crumple zones: front
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Removable roof: targa top
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Wheels: painted aluminum
Armrests: dual front
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Rear brake diameter: 13.4
Front brake diameter: 14.1
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Video monitor
Upholstery accents: perforated
Window defogger: rear
Video monitor size: 6.5 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Steering wheel: power telescopic
iPod/iPhone
single disc
proximity entry system
maintenance due
voice operated
element
low oil level
Exhaust tip color: stainless steel
