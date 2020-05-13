Menu
$63,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2013 Chevrolet Corvette

2013 Chevrolet Corvette

GrandSport w/3LT 427 Collector Edition,60th ANNIVERSARY PKG,V8,HUD

2013 Chevrolet Corvette

GrandSport w/3LT 427 Collector Edition,60th ANNIVERSARY PKG,V8,HUD

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$63,800

+ taxes & licensing

  19,077KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 5021145
  Stock #: PC5472
  VIN: 1G1YY3DE6D5701632
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Ebony
Body Style
Convertible
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Doors
2-door

Grand Sport 3LT | 427 Convertible Collector Edition | 60th Anniversary | Edelbrock E-Force Supercharger System | CARBON FIBER | NAVIGATION | HEADS UP DISPLAY | HEATED/VENTILATED SEATS | BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SURROUND | SAVINI FORGED WHEELS | BBE-BILLY BOAT EXHAUST SYSTEM | BLUETOOTH STREAMING | KEYLESS START AND ENTRY | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







2013 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport w/3LT, boasting a Supercharged 7.0L V8 Engine pumping out 505 HP, an absolute speed machine, not for the pretenders but for the players. This car is in immaculate shape, low KMs, Clean CarProof,Local Ontario Vehicle. A sleek Black exterior coupled with a Premium Black leather interior.An 6 Speed Manual Transmission lets you cruise in comfort or adventure drive when you please.This convertible is perfect way to open up more fun in your daily commute or your weekend adventures.







3LZ Package adds Cooled/Vented Seats, Performance Video/Data Recorder, GM MyLink Navigation upgrade, and of course Napa Leather on SPORT BUCKET SEATS, doors, dash and side panels for a super premium feel.







60th Anniversary -The 427 Convertible features several carbon-fiber components that help reduce weight, including:

Carbon fiber raised hood ,Carbon fiber Z06-style fenders,Carbon fiber floor panels

The CFZ carbon fiber front splitter and rocker panels are usualy optional on the 427 Convertible, but included with the 60th Anniversary package







Edelbrock E-Force Supercharger System







BBE - BILLY BOAT EXHAUST SYSTEM







SAVINI FORGED WHEELS







You'll receive on-road guidance from a GM Navigation System with ON-Star, Heads-Up-Display, and Front Vision. As well, enjoy Satellite Radio/Bluetooth/MP3/AUX Input booming sound from a BOSE Premium Sound System with 6.5 Display and Voice Recognition. Ammenities like Heated/Cooled Leather Bucket Seats, Leather Multifunctional Steering Wheel, Remote Engine Start, HomeLink, Power Windows/Locks, Keyless Entry, Keyless Start, and much more are included.







For safety this vehicle is equipped with Daytime Running Lamps Air bags, frontal and side-impact, driver and front passenger with Passenger Sensing System .Tire Pressure Monitor System air pressure sensors in each tire with pressure display in Driver Information Center







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

