2013 Chevrolet Cruze

<p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; padding: 0px;>Over 14 Years in business,</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; padding: 0px;>--     Fully certified.  </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; padding: 0px;>--     LT  , ~ 4 door</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; padding: 0px;>--     Automatic,</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; padding: 0px;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; padding: 0px;>--    No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!!</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; padding: 0px;>--    Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing  available,</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; padding: 0px;>-     Welcome for test drive today !!!</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; padding: 0px;>--    OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; padding: 0px;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; padding: 0px;>---   Please call @ 416 398 5959.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; padding: 0px;>--     FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; padding: 0px;>--     THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; padding: 0px;>---    BEFORE PURCHASE!!!</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; padding: 0px;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; padding: 0px;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; padding: 0px;>--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER,</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; padding: 0px;>--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE,</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; padding: 0px;>--     OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; padding: 0px;>--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; padding: 0px;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; padding: 0px;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; padding: 0px;>--     Were located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch .</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; padding: 0px;>--     Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; padding: 0px;>--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE -</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; padding: 0px;>--     HAGGLE FREE</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; padding: 0px;>--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; padding: 0px;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; padding: 0px;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; padding: 0px;>Welcoming new customer from all over Ontario, Burlington, Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, Montreal, Kitchener, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Mississauga, London, Niagara Falls, Kitchener, Cambridge, Stratford, Cayuga, Barrie, Collingwood, Owen Sound, Listowel, Brampton, Oakville, Markham, North York, Hamilton, Woodstock, Sarnia, Georgetown, Orangeville, Brantford, St Catherines, Newmarket, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste Marie, Chatham, Milton, Orangeville, Orillia, Midland, King City, Vaughan, Welland, Grimsby, Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax, Bowmanville, Trenton, Belleville, Cornwall, Nepean, Scarborough, Gatineau and Pickering</p>

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

211,000 KM

$5,900

+ tax & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Cruze

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
211,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PC5SB6D7328739

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 211,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag

Auto Cross Inc.

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

