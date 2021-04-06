Menu
2013 Chevrolet Cruze

211,000 KM

$4,950

+ tax & licensing
$4,950

+ taxes & licensing

Polo Auto Sales

416-566-4564

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

LS

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

LS

Location

Polo Auto Sales

2335 St Clair Ave W, Toronto, ON M6N 1K9

416-566-4564

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,950

+ taxes & licensing

211,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6878130
  VIN: 1G1PL5SH1D7307480

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 211,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Chevrolet Cruze FULLY CERTIFIED!! This vehicle has 211 000 KM, Automatic, 1.8L, FWD, with power windows, power locks, power steering, power breaks, a/c, cd, radio,Aux in, wheel controls, tinted windows, very clean in and out, fully certified!, HST is not included in the price. *FINANCING AVAILABLE *CARFAX PROVIDED *EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE Please call us at 416 566 4564 PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT Visit us online @ www.PoloAutoSales.com Visit us at our Dealership at 2335 St Clair W Toronto, ON M6N 1K9

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Polo Auto Sales

Polo Auto Sales

2335 St Clair Ave W, Toronto, ON M6N 1K9

