2013 Chevrolet Cruze

126,596 KM

Details Description Features

$10,990

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

LT W/Rearview Camera, BT, Cruise Control

LT W/Rearview Camera, BT, Cruise Control

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

126,596KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9414064
  • Stock #: 16548
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SB5D7272700

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 16548
  • Mileage 126,596 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Rearview Camera
Power Windows/Locks
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls

