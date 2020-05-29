Menu
2013 Chevrolet Malibu

2013 Chevrolet Malibu

Safety certification is included the Asking price

2013 Chevrolet Malibu

Safety certification is included the Asking price

Location

Zaki Auto Enterprises Inc.

3406 Kingston Rd., Toronto, ON M1M 1R2

416-997-0824

  • 97,000KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 5054322
  • VIN: 1G11B5SA5DF177785
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

2013 Chevrolet Malibu. Automatic. Only 97000 Kilograms. Allow wheels Blue tooth . Power windows and locks key less entry. AC . Very clean vehicle. . $6499 Plus Tax and Licensing. Safety certification is included the Asking price. No Emil please. Call: 4169970824 . Zaki Auto ...
3406 Kingston Rd
Scarborough ON
M1M 1R2 
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Zaki Auto Enterprises Inc.

Zaki Auto Enterprises Inc.

3406 Kingston Rd., Toronto, ON M1M 1R2

