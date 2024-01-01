Menu
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

143,000 KM

Details Features

$27,900

+ tax & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD 2500HD 4X4-ARCTIC V SNOW PLOW-REGULAR CAB-CERTIFIED

11998258

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD 2500HD 4X4-ARCTIC V SNOW PLOW-REGULAR CAB-CERTIFIED

Location

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

416-766-2277

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
143,000KM
VIN 1GC0KVCG5DZ180996

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 143,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Interior

Cruise Control
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
416-766-2277

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500