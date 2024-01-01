$27,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD 2500HD 4X4-ARCTIC V SNOW PLOW-REGULAR CAB-CERTIFIED
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD 2500HD 4X4-ARCTIC V SNOW PLOW-REGULAR CAB-CERTIFIED
Location
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
416-766-2277
$27,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
143,000KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GC0KVCG5DZ180996
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 143,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Interior
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
2011 Subaru Impreza AWD 2.5i 5 SPEED MANUAL-SERVICE RECORDS-CERTIFIED! 166,000 KM $6,990 + tax & lic
2022 Ford Edge TITANIUM AWD-LEATHER-PANO ROOF-NAVIGATION-LOADED 91,662 KM $23,777 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Police Interceptor Utility AWD **BACK UP CAMERA-CENTER CONSOLE-WE FINANCE** 170,000 KM $13,777 + tax & lic
Email Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-766-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$27,900
+ taxes & licensing
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
416-766-2277
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500