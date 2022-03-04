Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Chevrolet Suburban

111,000 KM

Details Features

$29,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

416-766-2277

Contact Seller
2013 Chevrolet Suburban

2013 Chevrolet Suburban

4WD **9 PASSENGER-REMOTE START-FIRE CHIEF'S TRUCK**

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chevrolet Suburban

4WD **9 PASSENGER-REMOTE START-FIRE CHIEF'S TRUCK**

Location

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

416-766-2277

  1. 8559200
  2. 8559200
  3. 8559200
  4. 8559200
  5. 8559200
  6. 8559200
  7. 8559200
  8. 8559200
  9. 8559200
  10. 8559200
  11. 8559200
  12. 8559200
  13. 8559200
  14. 8559200
  15. 8559200
  16. 8559200
  17. 8559200
  18. 8559200
  19. 8559200
  20. 8559200
  21. 8559200
  22. 8559200
  23. 8559200
  24. 8559200
  25. 8559200
  26. 8559200
  27. 8559200
  28. 8559200
  29. 8559200
Contact Seller

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

111,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8559200
  • Stock #: M21-349
  • VIN: 1GNSK5E73DR161179

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # M21-349
  • Mileage 111,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

2013 Toyota Sienna L...
 115,000 KM
$19,888 + tax & lic
2009 Chevrolet Uplan...
 74,000 KM
$9,900 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Expre...
 240,000 KM
$22,900 + tax & lic

Email Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

Call Dealer

416-766-XXXX

(click to show)

416-766-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory