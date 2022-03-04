$29,900+ tax & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Suburban
4WD **9 PASSENGER-REMOTE START-FIRE CHIEF'S TRUCK**
Location
301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
111,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8559200
- Stock #: M21-349
- VIN: 1GNSK5E73DR161179
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 111,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Conventional Spare Tire
