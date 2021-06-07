Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Chrysler Town & Country

284,351 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2013 Chrysler Town & Country

2013 Chrysler Town & Country

Touring, 7 PASSENGER, STOW'N GO | NAV | CAM | BT

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chrysler Town & Country

Touring, 7 PASSENGER, STOW'N GO | NAV | CAM | BT

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 7267547
  2. 7267547
  3. 7267547
  4. 7267547
  5. 7267547
  6. 7267547
  7. 7267547
  8. 7267547
  9. 7267547
  10. 7267547
  11. 7267547
  12. 7267547
  13. 7267547
  14. 7267547
  15. 7267547
  16. 7267547
  17. 7267547
  18. 7267547
  19. 7267547
  20. 7267547
  21. 7267547
  22. 7267547
  23. 7267547
  24. 7267547
  25. 7267547
  26. 7267547
  27. 7267547
  28. 7267547
  29. 7267547
  30. 7267547
  31. 7267547
  32. 7267547
  33. 7267547
  34. 7267547
  35. 7267547
  36. 7267547
  37. 7267547
  38. 7267547
  39. 7267547
  40. 7267547
  41. 7267547
  42. 7267547
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

284,351KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7267547
  • Stock #: PC7024
  • VIN: 2C4RC1BG4DR704745

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White Clear Coat
  • Interior Colour Black/Light Graystone
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 284,351 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 CHRYSLER TOWN AND COUNTRY TOURING | 7 PASSENGER | BACK UP CAMERA | NAVIGATION | BLUETOOTH |STOW AND GO SEATING | BLU-RAY PLAYER | 2ND AND 3RD ROW SCREENS | HEATED FRONT SEATS | CRUISE CONTROL | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | POWER WINDOWS | REAR POWER DOORS | POWER DRIVER SEATS | POWER PEDALS | KEYLESS ENTRY | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







The 2013 Chrysler Town and Country Touring is a reliable and comfortable passenger van powered by a 3.6L V6 Engine with 283 Horsepower! This is the staple of minivans and it is for a reason. You get automatic rear doors that can be opened and closed with just push of a button and access to 2nd and 3rd row is very easy. Even with all rows in upright position you get ample of storage in the back. The van is in White Exterior colour with Black Interior.







With this van you will also get Navigation, Back up Camera, Bluetooth Connectivity and a Blu-Ray player. The second and third row also has above mounted screens for playback options so you can keep your passengers entertained.







It has standard features such as Air Conditioning, Separate Driver/Front Passenger Climate Controls, Child Safety Door Locks, Power Door Locks, Vehicle Anti-Theft, Driver Airbag, Front Side Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Head Curtain Airbag, Keyless Entry, Second Row Folding Seat, Third Row Removable Seat, Automatic Headlights, AM/FM Radio, CD Player, Cruise Control, Tachometer, Tilt Steering, Tilt Steering Column, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Telescopic Steering Column, Trip Computer, Cargo Area Tiedowns, Power Windows and many more useful features!







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power
Trip Odometer
Compass
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
Rear
Split
Third Row
Carpet
MP3 Playback
2
Retained Accessory Power
8
Front stabilizer bar
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Video Monitor Location: Rear
Lumbar
Sunglasses holder
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Conversation mirror
Touch screen display
Jack
Radio: AM/FM
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mats: front
Center console: front console with storage
Overhead console: front
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Storage: door pockets
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Headlights: auto delay off
Side mirrors: heated
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Spare wheel type: steel
Grille color: chrome
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Rear seat type: bucket
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Shift knob trim: leather
One-touch windows: 2
Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer
Video system: DVD player
Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Automatic hazard warning lights
Front brake diameter: 13.0
Rear audio: separate
Assist handle: front
Emergency locking retractors: front
Upholstery: leather-trimmed
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control
Courtesy lights: door
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Armrests: dual front
Battery: maintenance-free
Power windows: safety reverse
Total speakers: 6
Floor mat material: rubber/vinyl
Easy entry: manual rear seat
Floor material: cargo area carpet
Interior accents: chrome
Emissions: 50 state
Taillights: rear center
Rear suspension classification: semi-independent
Rear suspension type: torsion beam
Rear air conditioning zones: single
Infotainment: Uconnect
Third row seat type: 40-60 split bench
Camera system: rear multi-view
Rear brake diameter: 12.9
Front brake width: 1.1
Battery rating: 730 CCA
Tuned suspension: touring
Hard drive: 40GB
Body side moldings: chrome
In-Dash CD: DVD audio
Remote control: audio
Grocery bag holder
Headphones: wireless
Rear brake width: 0.47
Power outlet(s): 115V front
Side door type: dual power sliding
Axle ratio: 3.16
Alternator: 160 amps
Third row seatbelts: 3-point
Rear seat folding: fold flat into floor
Third row headrests: 3
Third row seat folding: fold flat into floor
Rear quarter windows: power
halogen
Window defogger: rear
Flashlight: rechargeable
Video monitor size: 9 in.
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
single disc
reclining
mast
voice operated
with washer
12V rear
low oil level
in dash
in floor
two 12V front
quad headlights
video
Roof rack crossbars: black

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2021 Mercedes-Benz G...
 4,883 KM
$85,800 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz G...
 75,501 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Lamborghini Ave...
 14,835 KM
$429,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory