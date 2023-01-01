2013 Dodge Avenger

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,450 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 4 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10330950

10330950 VIN: 1C3CDZAB6DN638336

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 245,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning CD Player Warranty Warranty Available Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.