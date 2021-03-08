+ taxes & licensing
2013 DODGE CHALLENGER R/T | 375 HP V8 | AUTOMATIC | ASANTI 20 INCH RIMS | CERVINS RAM AIR INTAKE | HEATED SEATS | PADDLE SHIFTERS | MOPAR GEAR SHIFTER | LEATHER SEATS | SAT RADIO | PUSH TO START | CRUISE CONTROL | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
The 2013 Dodge Challenger R/T is the modern muscle car. Although in a Coupe body style the car offers spacious Interior and can seat up to 5 Passengers. The Dodge is powered by 5.7L V8 Hemi engine. The engine is mounted to Automatic Gearbox that powers the rear wheels. With 375 HP and 410 ft-lbs of torque this can definitely be a tire smoking machine. The Exterior is in Black Colour with matt black R/T Stickers on the hood, the exterior is complemented with Asanti aftermarket 20 inch wheels. The interior is in matching Black Leather.
For colder winter days you will enjoy the heated seats. The car also comes with Satellite radio option and BT and Aux audio Connection. As the throwback to old muscle car days this Challenger comes with Mopar Gear shifter. There's also an aftermarket Ram Air Intake by Cervins. Buy in confidence that the car comes with Clean Carfax and that it is Local Ontario Vehicle.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
