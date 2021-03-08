Menu
2013 Dodge Challenger

92,899 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2013 Dodge Challenger

2013 Dodge Challenger

R/T, 375HP, V8, HEATED, SAT RADIO, PADDLE SHIFTERS

2013 Dodge Challenger

R/T, 375HP, V8, HEATED, SAT RADIO, PADDLE SHIFTERS

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

92,899KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6694895
  • Stock #: PC6609
  • VIN: 2C3CDYBT9DH673463

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC6609
  • Mileage 92,899 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 DODGE CHALLENGER R/T | 375 HP V8 | AUTOMATIC | ASANTI 20 INCH RIMS | CERVINS RAM AIR INTAKE | HEATED SEATS | PADDLE SHIFTERS | MOPAR GEAR SHIFTER | LEATHER SEATS | SAT RADIO | PUSH TO START | CRUISE CONTROL | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







The 2013 Dodge Challenger R/T is the modern muscle car. Although in a Coupe body style the car offers spacious Interior and can seat up to 5 Passengers. The Dodge is powered by 5.7L V8 Hemi engine. The engine is mounted to Automatic Gearbox that powers the rear wheels. With 375 HP and 410 ft-lbs of torque this can definitely be a tire smoking machine. The Exterior is in Black Colour with matt black R/T Stickers on the hood, the exterior is complemented with Asanti aftermarket 20 inch wheels. The interior is in matching Black Leather.







For colder winter days you will enjoy the heated seats. The car also comes with Satellite radio option and BT and Aux audio Connection. As the throwback to old muscle car days this Challenger comes with Mopar Gear shifter. There's also an aftermarket Ram Air Intake by Cervins. Buy in confidence that the car comes with Clean Carfax and that it is Local Ontario Vehicle.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Clock
Cupholders: Front
Power Steering
Power
Trip Odometer
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration
Upholstery: Cloth
Rear
Carpet
2
Panic Alarm
Retained Accessory Power
Trunk release
6
digital odometer
Energy absorbing steering column
auto on/off
USB
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
Lumbar
Push-Button Start
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Jack
4
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
Multi-function display
Illuminated
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Storage: door pockets
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Headlights: auto delay off
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Spare wheel type: steel
Armrests: rear center folding with storage
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Grille color: chrome
Front struts
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Limited slip differential: rear
Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer
Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining
Front shock type: monotube
Front suspension type: short and long arm
Rear shock type: monotube
Wheels: aluminum
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Front brake width: 1.26
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Crumple zones: front
Front air conditioning zones: single
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Passenger seat manual adjustments: lumbar
Rear brake diameter: 12.6
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Front brake diameter: 13.6
Foot pedal trim: aluminum
Power windows: safety reverse
Total speakers: 6
Power door locks: auto-locking
Floor material: cargo area carpet
Assist handle: passenger side
Emissions: 50 state
Axle ratio: 3.73
Infotainment: Uconnect
Battery rating: 730 CCA
Rear brake width: 0.87
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.6
Alternator: 160 amps
Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 20 mm
halogen
Rear headrests: integrated
Window defogger: rear
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 30 mm
Watts: 168
Steering ratio: 14.4
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
iPod/iPhone
single disc
reclining
voice operated
element
rear center with cupholders

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

