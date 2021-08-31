Menu
2013 Dodge Challenger

135,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,988

+ tax & licensing
$14,988

+ taxes & licensing

Royal Fine Motors

647-347-4111

2013 Dodge Challenger

2013 Dodge Challenger

2dr Cpe SXT Plus

2013 Dodge Challenger

2dr Cpe SXT Plus

Location

Royal Fine Motors

1080 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M6N 3S2

647-347-4111

$14,988

+ taxes & licensing

135,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7668043
  • VIN: 2C3CDYAG7DH708764

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FULLY LOADED TOP OF THE LINE CHALLENGER SXT PLUS MODEL, Night Pack with Red Leather, New Arrival from the Dodge Store, Touch Screen Navigation, Back Up Camera, Premium Audio Sound System, Heated Seats, Premium Alloy Wheels, Gun Metal Black over Red Leather Interior, One Owner Local Ontario Coup Directly from Dodge Canada, Fully Dodge Certifed equipped with 4 near Brand New Tires, Sport Modes, Extra Clean Condition, LikeNew inside and out, Very Low Kms, Very Well Maintained, Scratchless/Rust Free, A Must See, Dual Climate Control, Usb-Aux Inputs, Keyless Entry, Balance of Warranty & More. Call Today! _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Royal Fine Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but more importantly a quality reliable vehicle and the best customer service with absolutely no pressure. Come visit us and take a test drive today!_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Royal Fine Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ FINANCING: You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today! On the spot financing, instant approvals._____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Navigation System
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
RWD

