Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

148,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Cross Inc.

416-398-5959

Contact Seller
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

Location

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

  1. 1699034673
  2. 1699034680
  3. 1699034692
  4. 1699034697
  5. 1699034705
  6. 1699034710
  7. 1699034715
  8. 1699034720
  9. 1699034725
  10. 1699034730
  11. 1699034735
  12. 1699034740
  13. 1699034746
  14. 1699034752
  15. 1699034755
  16. 1699034760
  17. 1699034767
  18. 1699034771
  19. 1699034776
  20. 1699034797
  21. 1699034802
  22. 1699034807
  23. 1699034813
  24. 1699034818
  25. 1699034823
  26. 1699034829
  27. 1699034834
  28. 1699034839
  29. 1699034842
  30. 1699034845
  31. 1699034849
  32. 1699034853
  33. 1699034856
  34. 1699034860
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
148,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10625880
  • VIN: 2c4rdgbg6dr548420

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 148,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Over 14 Years in business,

 

--     Fully certified.

---    Automatic,   wheelchair van ,,,,,, low km

 

--    No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!!

--    Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing  available,

-     Welcome for test drive today !!!

--    OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.

 

---   Please call @ 416 398 5959.

--     FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND

--     THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.

---    BEFORE PURCHASE!!!

 

--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER,

--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE,

 

--     OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!

--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.

--     We're located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch .

 

--     Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,

--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE -

--     HAGGLE FREE

--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

 

Welcoming new customer from all over Ontario, Burlington, Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, Montreal, Kitchener, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Mississauga, London, Niagara Falls, Kitchener, Cambridge, Stratford, Cayuga, Barrie, Collingwood, Owen Sound, Listowel, Brampton, Oakville, Markham, North York, Hamilton, Woodstock, Sarnia, Georgetown, Orangeville, Brantford, St Catherines, Newmarket, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste Marie, Chatham, Milton, Orangeville, Orillia, Midland, King City, Vaughan, Welland, Grimsby, Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax, Bowmanville, Trenton, Belleville, Cornwall, Nepean, Scarborough, Gatineau and Pickering

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Cross Inc.

2006 Toyota Sequoia
0 KM
$13,700 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Grand Car...
 245,000 KM
$6,900 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Escape SE,...
 290,000 KM
$6,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Cross Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Cross Inc.

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

Call Dealer

416-398-XXXX

(click to show)

416-398-5959

Alternate Numbers
416-275-0906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory