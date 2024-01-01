Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>welcome to Firstgear motor car our professional sales team is waiting to assist you.</strong></p><p>**FIRSTGEAR MOTORCAR Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, We Will Not Sell You A Car, We Will Help you To Find A Right Car For You And Family Members We are in a people business and treat everybody like family by providing Top Quality Certified Pre-owned Used Cars and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: CarProof Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, Warranty -Extended warranty available on every vehicle. All vehicles as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not e-tested, and not certified.</p><p>**FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-416-740-6888</p><p>**EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C).We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! There are no hidden fees and Firstgear Motorcars will promise a hassle free purchase. To book a test drive and inquire about financing options and filling up a credit application please feel free to call us. Our advertised prices do not include HST / applicable government and licensing fees.</p><p>**FIRSTGEAR MOTORCAR</p><p>**425 Signet dr, Toronto. Ontario. M9L 1V5Phone. 416-740-6888Fax. 416-981-7616(HWY 400 & FINCH)</p><p>**Hours Of Operation:Monday-Friday: 10:00am-7:00pmSaturday: 10:00 am-5:00Sunday CLOSE</p>

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

301,944 KM

Details Description

$4,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE|AS IS|PRICE TO SELL

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE|AS IS|PRICE TO SELL

Location

Firstgear Motorcar

425 Signet Dr, Toronto, ON M9L 1V5

416-740-6888

  1. 11459215
  2. 11459215
  3. 11459215
  4. 11459215
  5. 11459215
  6. 11459215
  7. 11459215
  8. 11459215
  9. 11459215
  10. 11459215
  11. 11459215
  12. 11459215
  13. 11459215
  14. 11459215
  15. 11459215
  16. 11459215
  17. 11459215
  18. 11459215
  19. 11459215
  20. 11459215
  21. 11459215
  22. 11459215
  23. 11459215
  24. 11459215
Contact Seller

$4,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
301,944KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG5DR585500

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour White
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 301,944 KM

Vehicle Description

welcome to Firstgear motor car our professional sales team is waiting to assist you.

**FIRSTGEAR MOTORCAR Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, We Will Not Sell You A Car, We Will Help you To Find A Right Car For You And Family Members We are in a people business and treat everybody like family by providing Top Quality Certified Pre-owned Used Cars and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: CarProof Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, Warranty -Extended warranty available on every vehicle. All vehicle's as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not e-tested, and not certified.

**FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-416-740-6888

**EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C).We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! There are no hidden fees and Firstgear Motorcars will promise a hassle free purchase. To book a test drive and inquire about financing options and filling up a credit application please feel free to call us. Our advertised prices do not include HST / applicable government and licensing fees.

**FIRSTGEAR MOTORCAR

**425 Signet dr, Toronto. Ontario. M9L 1V5Phone. 416-740-6888Fax. 416-981-7616(HWY 400 & FINCH)

**Hours Of Operation:Monday-Friday: 10:00am-7:00pmSaturday: 10:00 am-5:00Sunday CLOSE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Firstgear Motorcar

Used 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer ES|AS IS|PRICE TO SELL for sale in Toronto, ON
2009 Mitsubishi Lancer ES|AS IS|PRICE TO SELL 328,548 KM $1,888 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SE|AS IS|PRICE TO SELL for sale in Toronto, ON
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SE|AS IS|PRICE TO SELL 301,944 KM $4,888 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Smart fortwo PASSION|COUPE|NO ACCIDENT|LOW KM for sale in Toronto, ON
2011 Smart fortwo PASSION|COUPE|NO ACCIDENT|LOW KM 55,480 KM $8,488 + tax & lic

Email Firstgear Motorcar

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Firstgear Motorcar

Firstgear Motorcar

425 Signet Dr, Toronto, ON M9L 1V5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-6888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,888

+ taxes & licensing

Firstgear Motorcar

416-740-6888

Contact Seller
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan