2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

128,000 KM

Details

$14,888

+ tax & licensing
$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

Lucky Motorcars Inc

416-577-2961

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

CREW-CAMERA-NO ACCIDENTS-128KMS-CERTIFIED

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

CREW-CAMERA-NO ACCIDENTS-128KMS-CERTIFIED

Location

Lucky Motorcars Inc

350 Weston Rd, Toronto, ON M6N 3P9

416-577-2961

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

128,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9207340
  • Stock #: 22-146256
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG0DR701256

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 22-146256
  • Mileage 128,000 KM

Vehicle Description

**BEST DEAL IN TOWN - SAVE $$$** {CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED} $0 DOWN....LOW INTEREST FINANCING APPROVALS o.a.c.! ONLY 128,000KMS!! ** ACCIDENT FREE - 100% ONTARIO VEHICLE - CARFAX VERIFIED ** FULL DEALERSHIP SERVICE RECORDS!! **Comes FULLY CERTIFIED With A SAFETY CERTIFICATE At NO EXTRA COST** BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! 


WE FINANCE EVERYONE!! All International Students & New Immigrants Welcome! # 9 SIN! Bankruptcy! Consumer Proposal! GOOD, BAD or NEW CREDIT!! We Will Help Get You APPROVED!! 


CANADA'S BEST SELLING MINIVAN - 7 PASSENGER FAMILY HAULER


FULLY LOADED **CREW** PACKAGE!! Finished In JET BLACK On BLACK!! FULLY LOADED! 3.6L V6!! LOADED With Tons Of Convenience Features!! FULL POWER OPTIONS! BACK UP CAMERA! POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS! REAR POWER WINDOWS & VENT! REAR HEAT & AIR! POWER SLIDING DOORS!  KEYLESS ENTRY WITH REMOTE START! CAPTAIN CHAIRS! CRUISE! TILT! ICE COLD AIR! BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE PHONE! ALLOY WHEELS! ROOF RACKS & MORE!! OIL /FILTER CHANGED!! ALL SERVICED UP TO DATE!!! GREAT FOR UBER & LYFT! 


CARFAX LINK:


https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=RobXb1cdmi7ifTmIFXWeFgbqzKYFaoBM


ALL VEHICLES COME WITH A FREE CARFAX HISTORY REPORT! FULL SAFETY CERTIFICATE! PROFESSIONAL DETAILING! OMVIC & UCDA MEMBERS!! BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU ACCREDITED! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!! WE GUARANTEE ALL VEHICLES!! FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE! LICENSING & TAXES EXTRA!


OVER 22 YEARS OF AUTOMOTIVE EXPERIENCE!! Come & Visit Our Heated Indoor Showroom!! SAVE THOUSANDS & THOUSANDS From BUYING NEW! Shop & Compare! 


Call or Message Sunny at 416-577-2961 For Your Quality Pre Owned Vehicle Today!


Please Visit Our Website www.LUCKYMOTORCARS.com To View Our Online Showroom!


LUCKY MOTORCARS INC.                                                                                                         


350 WESTON RD.                                                                                                             


Toronto, ONT. M6N 3P9                                                                                                       


Direct:  416-577-2961 / 416-763-0600                                                                                   


Email: SUNNY@LMCINC.CA                                                                                                     


Web: LUCKYMOTORCARS.com


Lucky Motorcars Inc. proudly serves most cities across Ontario and beyond including Toronto, Etobicoke, Brampton, Woodbridge, Vaughan, North York, York Region, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peterborough, Hamilton, St. Catherines, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham & more!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Entertainment System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lucky Motorcars Inc

Lucky Motorcars Inc

350 Weston Rd, Toronto, ON M6N 3P9

