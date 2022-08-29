2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,888 + taxes & licensing 1 2 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9207340

9207340 Stock #: 22-146256

22-146256 VIN: 2C4RDGDG0DR701256

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 128,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Heated Exterior Mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Convenience Keyless Entry Cup Holder Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Additional Features Entertainment System

